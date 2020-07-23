Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global astaxanthin market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for dietary supplement in order to manage chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes are the factors to propel the global astaxanthin market growth. Besides, awareness campaigns about the benefits of astaxanthin conducted by some NGOs are also driving the astaxanthin market. For instance, Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) conducts many awareness campaigns and share studies to promote awareness about the health benefits of astaxanthin among the public, In March 2020, NAXA shared a study about immune system modulation using Algal astaxanthin.



The global astaxanthin market is segmented based on type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into powder, capsules and soft gel, tablets, liquid and oil, and others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, aquaculture and animal feed, and others. Based on geography, the market is classified into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America have witnessed significant share in the astaxanthin market owing to the stable economy, a large pool of patients, growing awareness, and the presence of major players.



The major players providing astaxanthin include Algatech, Ltd. (Solabia Group), BASF SE, Cyanotech Corp., BlueOcea NutraSciences (Pure Polar Labs, Inc.), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corp., MicroA AS, Beijing Gingko Group (BGG), and others. The strategies adopted by the market players include joint venture and product launches, to increase their competitiveness across a global scale. For instance, in November 2017, AlgaeHealth launched AstaZine, it is the first organic haematococcus algae in the world. It is used by main patients with high blood pressure, AstaZine can reduce the heart rate by 10%. Further, in September 2017, Algatech launched organic AstaPure astaxanthin. It is 500 times stronger than vitamin E, 7 times stronger than lycopene, and 10 times stronger than beta-carotene. Mainly it is used to improve eye health and as feed.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global astaxanthin market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.



In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic public databases

Whitepapers such as research papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for astaxanthin providers, suppliers, and distributors, for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market.



Market Segmentation:

Global Astaxanthin Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Astaxanthin Market by Research and Analysis Application

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global astaxanthin market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global astaxanthin market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusions



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Algatech LTD (Solabia Group)

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Cyanotech Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. BASF SE

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Cardax, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Astaxanthin Market by Product

5.1.1. Powder

5.1.2. Capsules and Softgel

5.1.3. Tablets

5.1.4. Liquid and Oil

5.1.5. Other

5.2. Global Astaxanthin Market by Application

5.2.1. Nutraceuticals

5.2.2. Cosmetics

5.2.3. Aquaculture and animal feed

5.2.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Algatech, Ltd. (Solabia Group)

7.2. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

7.3. AstaReal AB

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)

7.6. Cardax, Inc.

7.7. CO2 Gro, Inc.

7.8. Cyanotech Corp.

7.9. Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

7.10. EID-Parry Ltd.

7.11. Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

7.12. Heliae Development, LLC

7.13. IGENE Biotechnology, Inc

7.14. JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corp.

7.15. Koninklijke DSM N.V

7.16. MicroA AS

7.17. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.18. Parry Nutraceuticals, Piveg, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mugnhe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900