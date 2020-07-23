Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fungicide Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fungicides market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The major factors encouraging market growth include changes in farming techniques and technological advancements. Additionally, an increase in the requirement of food security due to the rising population is driving the growth of the fungicides market.



Moreover, growing awareness about the crop saving techniques and benefits of fungicide using during crop production is further propelling the growth of the fungicides market. Fungicides are used by the farmers in order to protect their crops from various types of diseases during the crop production cycle caused due to environmental conditions and protecting the high investment done by farmers on the high quality of seeds.



The global fungicides market is segmented based on type, crop type, and form. Based on type, the market is classified into synthetic fungicides and biological fungicides. Based on crop type, the market is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits &vegetables, and others. Based on form, the market is classified into liquid and powder. Geographically, the global fungicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace.



Major players in the fungicides market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, FMC Corp., Corteva, Inc., Syngenta AG, Nufarm Ltd., and UPL Ltd. These players are making efforts to manufactures innovative products to capture a higher share in the market. For instance, in March 2019, Nufarm Ltd. launched Tamiz fungicide in Brazil as a step towards expanding its geographical presence. Tamiz fungicide is designed with an aim to provide control and prevention of fungal activities in corn, wheat, beans and coffee plants. It contains two active ingredients azoxystrobin and tebuconazole. The fungicide will benefit the farmers to produce high yield and high-quality crops to recover the huge cost associated with the production of the crop.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global fungicides market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.



In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Authentic public databases

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for fungicides manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



Market Segmentation:

Global Fungicides Market Research and Analysis, By Type

Global Fungicides Market Research and Analysis, By Crop Type

Global Fungicides Market Research and Analysis, By Form

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodologies of the global fungicides market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global fungicides market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global fungicides market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. BASF SE

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Bayer CropScience AG

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. FMC Corp.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Corteva, Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Syngenta AG

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Fungicides Market by Type

5.1.1. Synthetic Fungicides

5.1.1.1. Triazoles

5.1.1.2. Phenylamides

5.1.1.3. Dicarbamates

5.1.1.4. Others

5.1.2. Biological fungicides

5.2. Global Fungicides Market by Crop Type

5.2.1.1. Cereals & Grains

5.2.1.2. Oilseeds & Pulses

5.2.1.3. Fruits & Vegetables

5.2.1.4. Others

5.3. Global Fungicides Market by Form

5.3.1.1. Liquid

5.3.1.2. Powder



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Adama Agricultural Solution Ltd. (Hubei Sanonda Co. Ltd.)

7.2. American vanguard Corp.

7.3. BASF SE

7.4. Bayer Cropscience AG

7.5. Bioworks Inc.

7.6. Corteva, Inc.

7.7. Dow Agrosciences, LLC

7.8. FMC Corp.

7.9. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

7.10. Lanxess AG

7.11. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

7.12. Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

7.13. Novozymes A/S

7.14. Nufarm Ltd.

7.15. STK Bio-AG

7.16. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.17. Syngenta AG

7.18. United Phosphorus Ltd. (UPL Ltd.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q15f9s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900