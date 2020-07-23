New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the period 2020-2027.Professional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21% CAGR to reach US$37.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal segment is readjusted to a revised 18% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.3% share of the global Service Robotics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 25.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Service Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 251-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aethon Inc.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Honda Motors Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Iberobotics S.L.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

iRobot Corporation

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

LG Electronics

RedZone Robotics

RoboBuilder Co. Ltd.

ROBOSOFT

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SeaRobotics Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

WowWee Group Limited

Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

Zucchetti Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Cost-Benefit Ratio

Recent Market Activity

Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier

Outlook

Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth

Professional Service Robots Leads the Service Robotics Market

Competitive Landscape

Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow

Innovative Companies in Service Robotics Market

Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aethon, Inc. (USA)

Gecko International Corporation (USA)

Hanool Robotics Corp. (Korea)

Honda Motors Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Husqvarna AB (Sweden)

Iberobotics S.L. (Spain)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)

iRobot Corporation (USA)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

RedZone Robotics (USA)

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ROBOSOFT (France)

SeaRobotics Corporation (USA)

SeaRobotics Corporation (USA)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Zucchetti Group (Italy)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Professional Service Robots - Largest Revenue Contributor for

Service Robotics Market

Defense Applications: A Key Volume Contributor for Professional

Service Robots

Medical Applications: A Promising Market for Professional

Service Robotics Market

Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service

Robotics Market

Robot Usage in Logistics Sector Gains Momentum

Service Robots Take the Role of Assistants at Airports

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Robotics in Hospitality Industry - Promising Future Ahead

Shortage of Labor for Dangerous Jobs to Drive Demand for the

Bionic Man

Personal Robots Lead Charge in Service Robotics Market by Volume

Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market

Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots

Handicap Assistance Robots - A Key Opportunity

Robot Companions - A Major Draw

Despite Uncertainty over Acceptance, Companies Look to Launch

Social Robots

Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth

Opportunities

Personal Robots Market Moves towards Open Software Platform

Growing Value Proposition Augurs Well for the Future of Service

Robotics Market

Technology Innovation Spurs Growth

Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Service Robotics Market

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial

Robots Market

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS): The New Business Model

Open Source Software System Gains Prominence

Support Infrastructure: A Non-Technical Challenge for Service

Robotics

Service Robotics Need Acceptance in Society

Growing Clout of Tertiary Sector Throws Spotlight on Service

Robots

Technical Issues & Failure to Meet Performance Expectations

Plague Recent Robot Launches

Expectations Plague Recent Robot Launches

Dismal Performance of Robots in Restaurants

Faulty Operations Fails Robot

Twitter Bot Turns Racist

Robot Escaping from Lab

Facial Recognition Software Rejects Online Application

Safety: A Key Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Service Robotics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Service Robotics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Service Robotics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Professional (Category) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Professional (Category) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Professional (Category) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Personal (Category) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Personal (Category) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Personal (Category) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Service Robotics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Service Robotics Market in the United States by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Service Robotics Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Service Robotics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Service Robotics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Service Robotics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Service Robotics Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Service Robotics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Service Robotics Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Service Robotics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Service Robotics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Service Robotics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Service Robotics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 26: Service Robotics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Service Robotics Market in France by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Service Robotics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Service Robotics Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Service Robotics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Service Robotics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Service Robotics Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Service Robotics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Service Robotics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Service Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Service Robotics Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Service Robotics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Service Robotics Market in Russia by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 47: Service Robotics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Service Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Service Robotics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Service Robotics Market in Asia-Pacific by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Service Robotics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Service Robotics Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Service Robotics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Service Robotics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Service Robotics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 63: Service Robotics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Service Robotics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Service Robotics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Service Robotics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Service Robotics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Service Robotics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Service Robotics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Service Robotics Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 74: Service Robotics Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Service Robotics Market in Brazil by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Service Robotics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Service Robotics Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Service Robotics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Service Robotics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Service Robotics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Service Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Service Robotics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Service Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Service Robotics Historic Market by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Service Robotics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Service Robotics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Service Robotics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Service Robotics Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 95: Service Robotics Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Service Robotics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Service Robotics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Service Robotics Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Service Robotics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Service Robotics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 102: Service Robotics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Service Robotics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Service Robotics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Service Robotics Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Service Robotics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Service Robotics Market in Africa by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 113

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001