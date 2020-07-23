New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Million Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.5 Million Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.5 Million Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Wheatland Tube Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market - An Outline

Growing Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand

Product Quality Gains Importance

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Wheatland Tube Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Resurgence in Construction Spending Lends Optimism

Rise in Consumption of Natural Gas to Drive Demand

Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications

Fire Sprinklers - An Important Market for CW Pipes



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market

Analysis in China in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for

the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 28: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Europe in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Review in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Tons for the Period 2018-2027



Table 37: South Korean Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Continuous Welded

Pipes and Tubes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 41: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Latin

America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 44: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Argentina

in Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Scenario in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic

Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 57: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Israel in

Thousand Tons: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Tons for the Period 2018-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Continuous Welded Pipes and

Tubes Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 20

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001