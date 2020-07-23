Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of the report. The 343-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach US$59 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$49.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others

  • Donna Karan International
  • Gildan Activewear Inc.
  • Hanesbrands, Inc.
  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
  • Kayser-Roth Corporation
  • L Brands
  • Sculptz, Inc.
  • Trer Innovation s. r.l.
  • Wolford AG

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Emerging Nations Dominate Supply Side of the Market
  • EU and the US: Largest Sock Importers Globally
  • Global Outlook
  • Analysis by Volume
  • Analysis by Value
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Hosiery (Women and Men) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
  • Manufacturers Experiment with Performance Yarns for Improved Products
  • Hosiery as a Luxury Apparel Accessory, Bodes Well for Market Expansion
  • Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential
  • Industry Witnesses a Resurgence in Sheer Hosiery
  • Pantyhose Witnesses a Revival
  • High Performance Socks Market Witness Increasing Participation
  • Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
  • Smart Socks - An Emerging Category
  • Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
  • Skinners - A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
  • Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
  • Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
  • Tights Gain Support in the Men's Domain
  • Compression Tights - Latest Men's Fashion, Fitness Trend
  • Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
  • 'Tights under Shorts' in Vogue
  • Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
  • Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
  • Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
  • Lack of Sizing Standards for Hosiery: A Cause for Concern
  • Online Marketing & Sales Increase Market Competition
  • Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
  • Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
  • Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
  • Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
  • Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Growth in Developing Countries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 205

