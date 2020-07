CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2020 to report its second quarter 2020 financial results and discuss business highlights.



To access the live conference call, please dial 866-795-3242 (domestic) or 409-937-8909 (international) and refer to conference ID 7048016. A live webcast of the event will also be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com . The archived webcast will be available on Evelo's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .