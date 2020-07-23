Upcoming GEN-009 data update planned for July 30th at 8 a.m. EDT
Filed IND application for GEN-011 and is working with the FDA to provide additional information
Private Placement with Leading Life Science Investment Funds
Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today reported its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Genocea had an active and productive second quarter, demonstrating important progress across the Company:
GEN-009
GEN-011
Private Placement
Shionogi Material Transfer Agreement (“MTA”)
Inhibigens
“We continue to advance our clinical programs for patients living with cancer,” said Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genocea. “I am pleased by our ability to remain on track during these uncertain times, meeting our highest priority milestones and working to deliver on the promise of developing effective immunotherapies through our unique and differentiated approach.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Guidance
Genocea expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents inclusive of the private placement proceeds are sufficient to support its operations to mid-2022.
Conference Call
Genocea will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (844) 826-0619 (domestic) or (315) 625-6883 (international) and referring to conference ID number 8894505. To join the live webcast, please visit the presentation page of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Genocea website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.
GEN-009 Clinical Update Registration
Genocea will present a clinical update on GEN-009 on Thursday, July 30 at 8 a.m. EDT. Interested participants may access this event by registering here.
About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in the third quarter of 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood for which we expect to conduct a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(Tables to follow)
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,108
|$
|40,127
|Right of use assets
|11,265
|6,306
|Other assets
|7,143
|6,178
|Total assets
|$
|40,516
|$
|52,611
|Debt, current and long-term
|$
|13,627
|$
|13,407
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|4,749
|5,164
|Deferred revenue
|1,094
|—
|Lease liabilities
|11,526
|6,512
|Warrant liability
|1,483
|2,486
|Total liabilities
|32,479
|27,569
|Stockholders' equity
|8,037
|25,042
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|40,516
|$
|52,611
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|License revenue
|$
|906
|$
|—
|$
|906
|$
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|8,587
|6,849
|18,574
|13,309
|General and administrative
|3,480
|3,217
|6,868
|6,234
|Total operating expenses
|12,067
|10,066
|25,442
|19,543
|Loss from operations
|(11,161
|)
|(10,066
|)
|(24,536
|)
|(19,543
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(160
|)
|3,571
|362
|(2,519
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(11,321
|)
|$
|(6,495
|)
|$
|(24,174
|)
|$
|(22,062
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.39
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.84
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share
|29,142
|15,344
|28,642
|14,035
Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Genocea Logo_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: