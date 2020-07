ISLAND PARK, N.Y., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) is pleased to announce that it has secured distribution with Restaurant Depot to strengthen Company’s brand, and bring its Premium Biscottelli product line into its Cash & Carry Warehouse stores, a leader in supplying independent food businesses.



Typically, a members-only wholesale operation that serve restaurants, pubs and similar businesses, Restaurant Depot has opened its doors during the outbreak to individual consumers who don’t have a problem buying food items in bulk.

“Since the market typically supplies restaurants, nothing on the shelves comes in small portions,” reads one recent report from WTOP.com in the Washington, D.C., area about the change. “A flyer for the Alexandria, Virginia, store advertises 15 pounds of chicken wings, 5 pounds of Greek yogurt and a case of corn on the cob, for example.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

At Restaurant Depot, one-stop shopping simplifies the process of buying food, equipment and supplies. There are no minimum purchase requirements. Whether you buy a few bakery supplies or enough food and tableware to cater a party for 5,000, shopping at Restaurant Depot can save you time and money. And at Restaurant Depot, members have the option to purchase many items by the piece, by the case or in five or more case quantities, saving on the unit costs accordingly.

