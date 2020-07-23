ZINFI’s Industry-Leading PRM Platform Now Has Automated Onboarding and Advanced Learning Management Capabilities

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has launched more advanced partner onboarding and learning management capabilities in its PRM solution.

The updated Partner Onboarding Management module of ZINFI’s partner relationship management (PRM) platform allows organizations to automate the entire partner onboarding process, guiding partner users through a series of sequential steps and through various achievement levels. Administrators can quickly create customized onboarding programs and automatically assign them to partners based on attributes like company type, field of specialization and location. The new module also includes a program rules engine that administrators can use to automate the partner onboarding lifecycle through a preconfigured flow consisting of action items like partner registration, partner learning objectives, partner target achievements and partner profile completion.

Specific features of the new module include:

Program enrollment – Vendors can quickly create onboarding programs that allow them to enroll partners directly based on matching attributes. Programs can be made available to specific users, accounts or companies depending on the organization’s business requirements. Program requirement completion – Program completion criteria can now be automatically linked to specific user tasks. Program completion may be configured for individual users or accounts, or for an entire company. Program level advancement and benefits enablement – The module allows vendors to link access to additional content in the platform to completion of specific steps or levels in the onboarding and learning process Program certification and demotion – Programs can easily be configured to automate the awarding of certificates as users proceed through predefined steps. Organizations can also automate the revocation of certifications or other benefits when participants fail to complete specific steps.

ZINFI's partner relationship management (PRM) platform also includes a dynamic business intelligence and correlation engine (Edison™) that allows customers to track partner onboarding and learning management processes, determine what’s work and what isn’t, and identify areas where processes need to be changed or refined.

“Effective partner onboarding is a crucial component of any organization’s channel program and their partner relationship management activities. When onboarding and learning programs are sequentially organized, provide appropriate guidance and incentives for completion, and are tailored to specific partner types, partner engagement levels are demonstrably higher from the outset of the relationship,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO at ZINFI. “We have worked hard to improve our onboarding and learning management tools so that our customers have more control over the process, can provide more relevant and customized programs to individual partners, and can quickly get new partners ready to participate in channel programs and begin generating leads and revenue. Customers can also use our powerful business intelligence tools to track the effectiveness of their onboarding programs and make adjustments and improvements based on the data.”

ZINFI offers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) that allows prospective buyers to set up their core partner portal capabilities within two to four weeks, prior to purchase. Prospective buyers can easily set up partner users, profiles, and branded portal pages, as well as upload content and integrate with third-party CRM systems prior to purchase to satisfy immediate and future partner relationship management automation needs.

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report , earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity” as a key differentiator—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaborations tools.”

ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report .

In addition, G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, placed ZINFI in the “leaders” quadrant in its Spring 2020 Best Partner Management Software category. ZINFI earned scores of 90% or higher on every G2 metric, which included Quality of Support (98%), Meets Requirements (95%), Ease of Doing Business With (94%) and Ease of Use (92%). G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To access more information about ZINFI’s Partner Relationship Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI’s best practices guide on Partner Relationship Management , please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

