LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, the in-demand Domain Name www.VideoChat.com is now up for sale.



With limitless global brand opportunities for the next potential buyer, VideoChat.com is the picture-perfect domain name to support the future’s most valuable online resource: human connection.

“Now more than ever, we believe having the online designation www.VideoChat.com is a valuable asset and the right time for an individual or organization in the correct vertical to really capitalize on this domain,” said the site domain’s anonymous titleholder.

“Major companies already widely refer to their own conferencing products as ‘video chat’ in their press releases and marketing materials - although they brand it with a different name - but there can only be one www.VideoChat.com domain owner.”

This premium domain embodies the contemporary need for communication tools at a time when in-person meetings are a distant memory.

This premium descriptive domain name will be taking offers from July 22nd-August 31st and the highest bid will be awarded one of the most premium domains on the internet today. Serious buyers are encouraged to contact offers@videochat.com .

*Reserve must be met.