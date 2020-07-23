Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive E-tailing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Automotive E-tailing Market to Reach US$84.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive E-tailing estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the period 2020-2027.



OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$36 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Third Party segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 55.6% share of the global Automotive E-tailing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive E-tailing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

AutoZone, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive E-Tailing: A Prelude

Third-Party Vendors Leading the Market, by Vendor Type

Tires Hold the Major Share, by Product Type

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market for E-Tailing

North America Leads the E-commerce Software Platform

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive E-tailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Global GDP, Increasing Per Capita Income and Splendid Growth in Emerging Economies Boost Demand

Consolidations among Major Players: New Strategy to Tap the Market Demand

Rise in Vehicle Population Drives the Market for Automotive E-Tailing

Auto Components at Lower Price Sparks Demand for the Market

Customers Habituated to Online Shopping: Prime Growth Drivers

Market Slows Down with Rise in Counterfeiting of Auto Parts

Frauds in Online Payment Stalls the Market Growth

Delayed / Incorrect Delivery: A Drawback

Increased Intricacy of Parts Pose a Challenge for the Market

Price Transparency: A Major Challenge

Burgeoning Growth of E-Commerce Puts Conventional Retailers on Toes

Change in Strategy by Conventional Retailers to Combat E-Commerce Market

Automotive E-Tailing: An Outlook

Product Overview



Automotive E-Tailing: A Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpop57

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900