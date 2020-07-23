Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 439-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market to Reach US$27.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Swimwear and Beachwear estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spandex segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Swimwear and Beachwear market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Swimwear and Beachwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Nylon Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020



In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities

Market Highlights

Women's Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost

Men's Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for Segment Growth

Children's Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth

Recent Market Activity

US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels Swimwear Market in China

Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver

Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear

Competition

Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market

Export-Import Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Swimwear and Beachwear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)

Diana Sport (Italy)

La Perla Group (Italy)

NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)

O'Neill, Inc. (USA)

Panos Emporio (Sweden)

PARAH S.p.A (Italy)

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)

Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)

PVH Corp. (USA)

Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)

Seafolly (Australia)

Seaspray Swimwear (UK)

Speedo International Ltd. (UK)

Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)

TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)

Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear

Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort & Exclusive Features to Drive Growth

Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-Inspired Swimwear Collections

Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends

UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern

The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear

Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground

Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in One-Piece Swimsuits

Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits

Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market

Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear

Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential

Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines

Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?

FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 199

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7u726

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900