3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$57 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Plastic Films market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Plastic Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$32.3 Billion by the year 2027.



HDPE Segment Corners a 14% Share in 2020

In the global HDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 610-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Emerging Countries - Bright Spots for Growth

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastic Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Barrier Films - A High Growth Market

Growing Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in

High Barrier Films

Flexible Packaging - A Key Growth Driver

Eco-friendly (Bio-Degradable) Films Gain Popularity

Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth

Select Plastic Film Innovations

Use of Special Plastic Films to Prevent Bacterial Contamination

New Color Changing Films

Novel Light Emitting and Large Surface Plastic Film

Changing Lifestyles Spur Demand

Freshness Keeping Films Bank on Changing Lifestyles

High Pressure Processing Drives Demand for Innovative Films

Polyethylene Films Market - A Brief Review

Pharmaceutical Sector - An Expanding Market

PVA Films: A Promising Market for Plastic Films

BOPP Films Continue to Gain Momentum

Developing Countries Drive PET Films Market

BOPET Films - One of the Fastest Growing Segments

Optical PET Films Grow in Demand

Release Liner - A Growing End-Use Market for Films

Second Generation LLDPE Products: Substitute for Plastics in Film

’Plasticulture’ - A Bright Future Ahead

Plastic Labels - A Growing Domain

Photovoltaic (PV) Films Offer Potential Opportunities



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 355

