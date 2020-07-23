SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that it has retained the services of Atlanta-based investment banking firm Carter, Terry & Company (“Carter, Terry”) to assist in raising new capital, as well as fund the Company’s continuing general operations.



“Engaging Carter, Terry & Company is the next important step in supporting the execution of our business plan, as well as to assist in broadening APPlife’s brand through potential strategic acquisitions and partnerships,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “Carter, Terry, along with our financial advisory partner Maxim Group, have previously worked simultaneously on a successful capital raising project resulting in a NASDAQ uplisting, and we anticipate a similar path as we continue to focus on building long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders” added Reid.

Carter, Terry & Company is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Industry Association, and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation. For more information please visit: www.carterterry.com

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contact Information: APPlife Digital Solutions Investor Relations Tel: (585) 232-5440 Email: