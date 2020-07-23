DANVILLE, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2020 earnings of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share. Those results compare to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, recognized for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 were $14.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the second quarter and six months of 2019 were impacted by $10.9 million and $11.3 million, respectively, in merger related expenses.
President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “In spite of a challenging interest rate and economic operating environment brought on by the pandemic, our Company performed well in the quarter. Capital, liquidity and credit quality all remain strong. From an earnings perspective, earnings were solid and absorbed a significant loan loss provision in anticipation of possible impacts from the economic uncertainty and stressed environment.
“We were an active participant in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter, assisting our small business customers with just under 2,200 loans for a total of $272 million. We also were active with our disaster assistance program, providing interest and payment deferrals to $395 million of our loans outstanding at quarter end.
“We continue to focus on the welfare of our employees, customers and communities. We have raised the emphasis around the critical issues of racial justice and equality in our country, and are having meaningful dialogue around what we can do as a company to improve opportunities for all.
“I continue to be amazed at our employees’ unwavering commitment to serve our customers while supporting each other during this challenging time. American National has seen our share of challenges during our 111 years in banking, and it’s this solid foundation that has provided us with the tools to operate our bank during times of adversity. We have successfully demonstrated our strengths including the ability to be nimble in order to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our communities.”
Second quarter 2020 highlights include:
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, an increase of $341 thousand, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $729 thousand, or 3.5%, from the second quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income was principally caused by an increase in average loan balances and reduced funding costs. The year-over-year decrease was the result of five reductions of the federal funds rate over the period totaling 225 basis points. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22%, down from 3.52% in the prior quarter and from 3.82% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP).
The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $801 thousand, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019 and $957 thousand in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):
|For the remaining six months of 2020 (estimated)
|$1,113
|For the years ending (estimated):
|2021
|1,852
|2022
|1,147
|2023
|678
|2024
|357
|2025
|260
|Thereafter
|1,188
ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2020, up from $4.0 million at March 31, 2020 and up from $3.3 million at June 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at June 30, 2020, which compares to 0.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.14% at June 30, 2019.
The provision for loan losses was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $953 thousand for the previous quarter and a recovery of $10 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The increase over the prior periods reflects a reserve build in response to the declining and uncertain economic landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $14.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.8 million at June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.88% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2020 and 0.70% at June 30, 2019.
American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (“CECL”). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023.
DISASTER ASSISTANCE AND PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMS
American National has implemented a Disaster Assistance Program and is participating in the PPP initiated by the U.S. Treasury on April 3, 2020. At June 30, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to over 729 customers of predominately commercial real estate loan balances of approximately $395 million. With respect to the PPP program, American National has to date processed with U.S. Small Business Administration approval 2,179 applications for loans in excess of $272 million. From a funding perspective, the Company continues to utilize core funding sources.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased $660 thousand to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million in the prior quarter and increased $153 thousand from the same period in the prior year. The gain on the sale of securities of $814 thousand in the first quarter, partially offset by increased mortgage banking income in the second quarter, accounted for the majority of the decrease quarter over quarter in 2020. The increase from the same period of 2019 was reflective of increased mortgage banking income, offset by decreased service charges on deposit accounts and other fees and commissions.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $12.4 million, down $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the $13.3 million for the previous quarter and down from $26.3 million when compared to the same period in the previous year. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was a result of a reduction in salary expenses of $1.6 million for the deferral of loan costs related to PPP originations. The decrease from the same period in the prior year was primarily related to the expenses incurred in the acquisition of HomeTown Bankshares (“HomeTown”) completed on April 1, 2019.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 15.7% for the prior quarter and (24.8%) for the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 benefitted by the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, whereas, the Company recognized a tax benefit for its decision to utilize the net operating loss (“NOL”) five-year carryback provision for the NOL acquired in the HomeTown acquisition. The 2019 quarter was impacted by $10.9 million in merger related expense relating to the HomeTown acquisition, which generated a $1.6 million pretax loss.
ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $837 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|June 30
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|44,607
|$
|34,460
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|206,998
|20,454
|Equity securities, at fair value
|-
|125
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|322,523
|334,326
|Restricted stock, at cost
|8,694
|7,796
|Loans held for sale
|2,845
|3,165
|Loans, net of unearned income
|2,101,711
|1,836,241
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(18,507
|)
|(12,786
|)
|Net Loans
|2,083,204
|1,823,455
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,571
|39,038
|Other real estate owned, net
|984
|1,433
|Goodwill
|85,048
|84,633
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|6,884
|8,613
|Bank owned life insurance
|28,122
|27,451
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|35,059
|33,133
|Total assets
|$
|2,864,539
|$
|2,418,082
|Liabilities
|Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing
|$
|824,679
|$
|554,400
|Demand deposits -- interest-bearing
|406,322
|326,105
|Money market deposits
|562,061
|451,343
|Savings deposits
|200,518
|178,723
|Time deposits
|438,196
|488,526
|Total deposits
|2,431,776
|1,999,097
|Short-term borrowings:
|Customer repurchase agreements
|46,296
|37,222
|Other short-term borrowings
|-
|13,528
|Subordinated debt
|7,508
|7,526
|Junior subordinated debt
|28,080
|27,978
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|23,446
|20,814
|Total liabilities
|2,537,106
|2,106,165
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
|none outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
|10,964,320 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and
|11,141,355 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019
|10,911
|11,089
|Capital in excess of par value
|154,222
|160,572
|Retained earnings
|159,586
|141,339
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|2,714
|(1,083
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|327,433
|311,917
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,864,539
|$
|2,418,082
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and Dividend Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|21,379
|$
|22,629
|$
|42,700
|$
|38,267
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|1,646
|1,980
|3,683
|3,801
|Tax-exempt
|111
|239
|223
|526
|Dividends
|128
|105
|260
|189
|Other interest income
|33
|258
|297
|524
|Total interest and dividend income
|23,297
|25,211
|47,163
|43,307
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on deposits
|2,478
|3,520
|5,790
|5,992
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|66
|178
|195
|350
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|-
|14
|-
|14
|Interest on subordinated debt
|123
|122
|245
|122
|Interest on junior subordinated debt
|370
|388
|754
|772
|Total interest expense
|3,037
|4,222
|6,984
|7,250
|Net Interest Income
|20,260
|20,989
|40,179
|36,057
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|4,759
|(10
|)
|5,712
|6
|Net Interest Income After Provision for
|(Recovery of) Loan Losses
|15,501
|20,999
|34,467
|36,051
|Noninterest Income:
|Trust fees
|953
|933
|1,965
|1,847
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|541
|724
|1,262
|1,318
|Other fees and commissions
|951
|1,015
|1,892
|1,723
|Mortgage banking income
|893
|586
|1,442
|992
|Securities gains, net
|-
|147
|814
|470
|Brokerage fees
|172
|186
|383
|333
|Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies
|(119
|)
|(137
|)
|(64
|)
|31
|Losses on premises and equipment, net
|-
|(87
|)
|(82
|)
|(87
|)
|Other
|444
|315
|718
|506
|Total noninterest income
|3,835
|3,682
|8,330
|7,133
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries
|4,805
|7,048
|10,864
|11,712
|Employee benefits
|1,386
|1,425
|2,687
|2,655
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,327
|1,431
|2,693
|2,515
|FDIC assessment
|176
|169
|271
|294
|Bank franchise tax
|425
|412
|851
|702
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|417
|458
|844
|513
|Data processing
|785
|717
|1,548
|1,249
|Software
|403
|321
|759
|645
|Other real estate owned, net
|15
|(44
|)
|6
|(31
|)
|Merger related expenses
|-
|10,871
|-
|11,322
|Other
|2,693
|3,508
|5,243
|5,669
|Total noninterest expense
|12,432
|26,316
|25,766
|37,245
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|6,904
|(1,635
|)
|17,031
|5,939
|Income Taxes
|1,422
|(405
|)
|3,007
|1,166
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|5,482
|$
|(1,230
|)
|$
|14,024
|$
|4,773
|Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.50
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.48
|Diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.48
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|10,959,545
|11,126,800
|10,992,365
|9,942,566
|Diluted
|10,963,248
|11,126,800
|10,997,279
|9,952,115
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Six Months
|2nd Qtr
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|Ended June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EARNINGS
|Interest income
|$
|23,297
|$
|23,866
|$
|25,211
|$
|47,163
|$
|43,307
|Interest expense
|3,037
|3,947
|4,222
|6,984
|7,250
|Net interest income
|20,260
|19,919
|20,989
|40,179
|36,057
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|4,759
|953
|(10
|)
|5,712
|6
|Noninterest income
|3,835
|4,495
|3,682
|8,330
|7,133
|Noninterest expense
|12,432
|13,334
|26,316
|25,766
|37,245
|Income taxes
|1,422
|1,585
|(405
|)
|3,007
|1,166
|Net income (loss)
|5,482
|8,542
|(1,230
|)
|14,024
|4,773
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.77
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.48
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|0.50
|0.77
|(0.11
|)
|1.28
|0.48
|Cash dividends paid
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|0.54
|0.50
|Book value per share
|29.86
|29.50
|28.00
|29.86
|28.00
|Book value per share - tangible (a)
|21.48
|21.08
|19.63
|21.48
|19.63
|Closing market price
|25.04
|23.90
|38.75
|25.04
|38.75
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|0.80
|%
|1.37
|%
|(0.20
|)
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.44
|%
|Return on average equity
|6.68
|10.56
|(1.60
|)
|8.61
|3.59
|Return on average tangible equity (a)
|9.85
|15.32
|(1.62
|)
|12.56
|5.25
|Average equity to average assets
|11.91
|12.99
|12.62
|12.42
|12.38
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)
|8.49
|9.61
|9.41
|8.49
|9.41
|Net interest margin, taxable equivalent
|3.22
|3.52
|3.82
|3.36
|3.67
|Efficiency ratio (a)
|49.74
|54.46
|60.94
|52.08
|59.24
|Effective tax rate
|20.60
|15.65
|(24.77
|)
|17.66
|19.63
|PERIOD-END BALANCES
|Securities
|$
|331,217
|$
|351,451
|$
|342,247
|$
|331,217
|$
|342,247
|Loans held for sale
|2,845
|2,666
|3,165
|2,845
|3,165
|Loans, net
|2,101,711
|1,854,928
|1,836,241
|2,101,711
|1,836,241
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|91,932
|92,349
|93,246
|91,932
|93,246
|Assets
|2,864,539
|2,495,065
|2,418,082
|2,864,539
|2,418,082
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,772,607
|2,402,716
|2,324,836
|2,772,607
|2,324,836
|Deposits
|2,431,776
|2,070,667
|1,999,097
|2,431,776
|1,999,097
|Customer repurchase agreements
|46,296
|42,114
|37,222
|46,296
|37,222
|Long-term borrowings
|35,588
|35,567
|35,504
|35,588
|35,504
|Shareholders' equity
|327,433
|323,293
|311,917
|327,433
|311,917
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|235,501
|230,944
|218,671
|235,501
|218,671
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Securities (b)
|$
|315,659
|$
|369,730
|$
|354,506
|$
|342,695
|$
|349,199
|Loans held for sale
|4,554
|3,156
|2,913
|3,855
|2,375
|Loans, net
|2,048,277
|1,829,125
|1,816,203
|1,938,700
|1,585,643
|Interest-earning assets
|2,525,998
|2,274,920
|2,211,273
|2,400,459
|1,975,887
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|92,161
|91,738
|93,075
|91,950
|69,060
|Assets
|2,755,470
|2,491,591
|2,433,948
|2,623,531
|2,150,157
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,663,309
|2,399,853
|2,340,873
|2,531,581
|2,081,097
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,564,430
|1,495,565
|1,463,613
|1,529,997
|1,298,526
|Deposits
|2,325,331
|2,069,927
|2,023,557
|2,197,629
|1,788,789
|Customer repurchase agreements
|43,716
|41,519
|35,657
|42,617
|39,161
|Other short-term borrowings
|-
|3
|7,627
|2
|3,865
|Long-term borrowings
|35,575
|35,554
|36,301
|35,565
|32,142
|Shareholders' equity
|328,051
|323,573
|307,281
|325,812
|266,208
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|235,890
|231,835
|214,206
|233,862
|197,148
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Six Months
|2nd Qtr
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|Ended June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|CAPITAL
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|10,959,545
|11,025,185
|11,126,800
|10,992,365
|9,942,566
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|10,963,248
|11,031,310
|11,126,800
|10,997,279
|9,952,115
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|Beginning balance
|$
|14,065
|$
|13,152
|$
|12,806
|$
|13,152
|$
|12,805
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|4,759
|953
|(10
|)
|5,712
|6
|Charge-offs
|(444
|)
|(105
|)
|(54
|)
|(549
|)
|(123
|)
|Recoveries
|127
|65
|44
|192
|98
|Ending balance
|$
|18,507
|$
|14,065
|$
|12,786
|$
|18,507
|$
|12,786
|LOANS
|Construction and land development
|$
|141,392
|$
|141,154
|$
|152,876
|$
|141,392
|$
|152,876
|Commercial real estate
|978,768
|953,363
|880,146
|978,768
|880,146
|Residential real estate
|291,242
|301,284
|328,400
|291,242
|328,400
|Home equity
|114,397
|118,030
|121,905
|114,397
|121,905
|Commercial and industrial
|566,859
|331,507
|340,427
|566,859
|340,427
|Consumer
|9,053
|9,590
|12,487
|9,053
|12,487
|Total
|$
|2,101,711
|$
|1,854,928
|$
|1,836,241
|$
|2,101,711
|$
|1,836,241
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END
|Nonperforming loans:
|90 days past due and accruing
|$
|375
|$
|459
|$
|930
|$
|375
|$
|930
|Nonaccrual
|2,855
|2,579
|969
|2,855
|969
|Other real estate owned and repossessions
|1,346
|984
|1,433
|1,346
|1,433
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|4,576
|$
|4,022
|$
|3,332
|$
|4,576
|$
|3,332
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.88
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.70
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to
|nonperforming loans
|572.97
|462.97
|673.30
|572.97
|673.30
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.16
|0.16
|0.14
|0.16
|0.14
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.15
|0.16
|0.10
|0.15
|0.10
|Annualized net charge-offs
|to average loans
|0.06
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|OTHER DATA
|Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|536,014
|$
|492,850
|$
|547,731
|$
|536,014
|$
|547,731
|Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|301,096
|$
|235,359
|$
|314,051
|$
|301,096
|$
|314,051
|Number full-time equivalent employees (e)
|345
|355
|371
|345
|371
|Number of full service offices
|26
|26
|28
|26
|28
|Number of loan production offices
|1
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Number of ATMs
|38
|38
|39
|38
|39
|Notes:
|(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
|(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
|(c) - Market value.
|(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.
|(e) - Average for quarter.
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense (a)
|Yield/Rate
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|513,765
|$
|321,263
|$
|4,377
|$
|3,899
|3.43
|%
|4.87
|%
|Real estate
|1,529,723
|1,485,665
|16,901
|18,578
|4.42
|5.00
|Consumer
|9,343
|12,188
|149
|201
|6.41
|6.61
|Total loans (b)
|2,052,831
|1,819,116
|21,427
|22,678
|4.18
|4.99
|Securities:
|U.S. Treasury
|2,250
|-
|9
|-
|1.60
|-
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|47,197
|140,516
|284
|858
|2.41
|2.44
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|203,268
|127,718
|1,059
|809
|2.08
|2.53
|State and municipal
|42,742
|68,185
|288
|480
|2.70
|2.82
|Other
|20,202
|18,087
|272
|233
|5.39
|5.15
|Total securities
|315,659
|354,506
|1,912
|2,380
|2.42
|2.69
|Deposits in other banks
|157,508
|37,651
|33
|258
|0.08
|2.75
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,525,998
|2,211,273
|23,372
|25,316
|3.70
|4.58
|Non-earning assets
|229,472
|222,675
|Total assets
|$
|2,755,470
|$
|2,433,948
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|371,451
|$
|335,879
|115
|112
|0.12
|0.13
|Money market
|554,318
|448,722
|591
|1,394
|0.43
|1.25
|Savings
|192,354
|179,375
|24
|98
|0.05
|0.22
|Time
|446,307
|499,637
|1,748
|1,916
|1.58
|1.54
|Total deposits
|1,564,430
|1,463,613
|2,478
|3,520
|0.64
|0.96
|Customer repurchase agreements
|43,716
|35,657
|66
|140
|0.61
|1.57
|Other short-term borrowings
|-
|7,627
|-
|38
|-
|1.99
|Long-term borrowings
|35,575
|36,301
|493
|524
|5.54
|5.77
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1,643,721
|1,543,198
|3,037
|4,222
|0.74
|1.10
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|760,901
|559,944
|Other liabilities
|22,797
|23,525
|Shareholders' equity
|328,051
|307,281
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|2,755,470
|$
|2,433,948
|Interest rate spread
|2.96
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.22
|%
|3.82
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|20,335
|21,094
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
|75
|105
|Net interest income
|$
|20,260
|$
|20,989
|Notes:
|(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
|(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense (a)
|Yield/Rate
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|423,343
|$
|293,575
|$
|7,919
|$
|6,790
|3.76
|%
|4.66
|%
|Real estate
|1,509,520
|1,285,842
|34,564
|31,294
|4.58
|4.87
|Consumer
|9,692
|8,601
|307
|276
|6.37
|6.47
|Total loans (b)
|1,942,555
|1,588,018
|42,790
|38,360
|4.41
|4.84
|Securities:
|U.S. Treasury
|5,650
|-
|44
|-
|1.56
|-
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|75,254
|139,993
|861
|1,708
|2.29
|2.44
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|200,521
|119,754
|2,202
|1,502
|2.20
|2.51
|State and municipal
|41,784
|73,362
|576
|1,018
|2.76
|2.78
|Other
|19,486
|16,090
|537
|411
|5.51
|5.11
|Total securities
|342,695
|349,199
|4,220
|4,639
|2.46
|2.66
|Deposits in other banks
|115,209
|38,670
|297
|524
|0.52
|2.73
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,400,459
|1,975,887
|47,307
|43,523
|3.95
|4.41
|Non-earning assets
|223,072
|174,270
|Total assets
|$
|2,623,531
|$
|2,150,157
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|351,404
|$
|287,424
|238
|126
|0.14
|0.09
|Money market
|534,828
|422,359
|1,779
|2,548
|0.67
|1.22
|Savings
|185,625
|156,843
|77
|107
|0.08
|0.14
|Time
|458,140
|431,900
|3,696
|3,211
|1.62
|1.50
|Total deposits
|1,529,997
|1,298,526
|5,790
|5,992
|0.76
|0.93
|Customer repurchase agreements
|42,617
|39,161
|195
|311
|0.92
|1.60
|Other short-term borrowings
|2
|3,865
|-
|39
|0.50
|2.02
|Long-term borrowings
|35,565
|32,142
|999
|908
|5.62
|5.65
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1,608,181
|1,373,694
|6,984
|7,250
|0.87
|1.06
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|667,632
|490,263
|Other liabilities
|21,906
|19,992
|Shareholders' equity
|325,812
|266,208
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|2,623,531
|$
|2,150,157
|Interest rate spread
|3.08
|%
|3.35
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.36
|%
|3.67
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|40,323
|36,273
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
|144
|216
|Net interest income
|$
|40,179
|$
|36,057
|Notes:
|(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
|(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Six Months
|2nd Qtr
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|Ended June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Noninterest expense
|$
|12,432
|$
|13,334
|$
|26,316
|$
|25,766
|$
|37,245
|Add: gain on sale of OREO
|8
|27
|76
|35
|78
|Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization
|(417
|)
|(427
|)
|(458
|)
|(844
|)
|(513
|)
|Subtract: merger related expenses
|-
|-
|(10,871
|)
|-
|(11,322
|)
|$
|12,023
|$
|12,934
|$
|15,063
|$
|24,957
|$
|25,488
|Net interest income
|$
|20,260
|$
|19,919
|$
|20,989
|$
|40,179
|$
|36,057
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|75
|69
|105
|144
|216
|Noninterest income
|3,835
|4,495
|3,682
|8,330
|7,133
|Subtract: gain on securities
|-
|(814
|)
|(147
|)
|(814
|)
|(470
|)
|Add: loss on fixed assets
|-
|82
|87
|82
|87
|$
|24,170
|$
|23,751
|$
|24,716
|$
|47,921
|$
|43,023
|Efficiency ratio
|49.74
|%
|54.46
|%
|60.94
|%
|52.08
|%
|59.24
|%
|TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME
|Non-GAAP measures:
|Interest income - loans
|$
|21,427
|$
|21,363
|$
|22,678
|$
|42,790
|$
|38,360
|Interest income - investments and other
|1,945
|2,572
|2,638
|4,517
|5,163
|Interest expense - deposits
|(2,478
|)
|(3,312
|)
|(3,520
|)
|(5,790
|)
|(5,992
|)
|Interest expense - customer repurchase
|agreements
|(66
|)
|(129
|)
|(140
|)
|(195
|)
|(311
|)
|Interest expense - other short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|(38
|)
|-
|(39
|)
|Interest expense - long-term borrowings
|(493
|)
|(506
|)
|(524
|)
|(999
|)
|(908
|)
|Total net interest income
|$
|20,335
|$
|19,988
|$
|21,094
|$
|40,323
|$
|36,273
|Less non-GAAP measures:
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans
|(48
|)
|(42
|)
|(49
|)
|(90
|)
|(93
|)
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities
|(27
|)
|(27
|)
|(56
|)
|(54
|)
|(123
|)
|GAAP measures
|$
|20,260
|$
|19,919
|$
|20,989
|$
|40,179
|$
|36,057
|RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|Return on average equity (GAAP basis)
|6.68
|%
|10.56
|%
|(1.60
|)
|%
|8.61
|%
|3.59
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill
|and other intangibles
|3.17
|4.76
|(0.02
|)
|3.95
|1.66
|Return on average tangible equity
|(non-GAAP)
|9.85
|%
|15.32
|%
|(1.62
|)
|%
|12.56
|%
|5.25
|%
|TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)
|11.43
|%
|12.96
|%
|12.90
|%
|11.43
|%
|12.90
|%
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|2.94
|3.35
|3.49
|2.94
|3.49
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
|(non-GAAP)
|8.49
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.41
|%
|8.49
|%
|9.41
|%
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
|Book value per share (GAAP basis)
|$
|29.86
|$
|29.50
|$
|28.00
|$
|29.86
|$
|28.00
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|8.38
|8.42
|8.37
|8.38
|8.37
|Tangible book value per share
|(non-GAAP)
|$
|21.48
|$
|21.08
|$
|19.63
|$
|21.48
|$
|19.63
Formats available: