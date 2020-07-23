DANVILLE, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2020 earnings of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share. Those results compare to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, recognized for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first six months of 2020 were $14.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the second quarter and six months of 2019 were impacted by $10.9 million and $11.3 million, respectively, in merger related expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “In spite of a challenging interest rate and economic operating environment brought on by the pandemic, our Company performed well in the quarter. Capital, liquidity and credit quality all remain strong. From an earnings perspective, earnings were solid and absorbed a significant loan loss provision in anticipation of possible impacts from the economic uncertainty and stressed environment.

“We were an active participant in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter, assisting our small business customers with just under 2,200 loans for a total of $272 million. We also were active with our disaster assistance program, providing interest and payment deferrals to $395 million of our loans outstanding at quarter end.

“We continue to focus on the welfare of our employees, customers and communities. We have raised the emphasis around the critical issues of racial justice and equality in our country, and are having meaningful dialogue around what we can do as a company to improve opportunities for all.

“I continue to be amazed at our employees’ unwavering commitment to serve our customers while supporting each other during this challenging time. American National has seen our share of challenges during our 111 years in banking, and it’s this solid foundation that has provided us with the tools to operate our bank during times of adversity. We have successfully demonstrated our strengths including the ability to be nimble in order to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our communities.”

Second quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average assets of 0.80% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.37% in the previous quarter and (0.20%) for the same quarter in the prior year.
     
  • Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans drove the $247 million expansion in net loans receivable for the quarter. At June 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $272 million; declines in other categories offset some of the growth during the quarter. In addition, average deposits grew 12.3% during the quarter, as proceeds from PPP funding contributed to significant deposit growth.
     
  • Net interest margin was 3.22% for the quarter, down from 3.52% in the first quarter of 2020 and down from 3.82% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).
     
  • Noninterest revenues decreased $660 thousand, or 14.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $153 thousand, or 4.2%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
     
  • Noninterest expense decreased $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $13.9 million, or 52.8% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
     
  • The second quarter provision for loan losses totaled $4.8 million, which compares to a provision of $953 thousand for the previous quarter, and a recovery of $10 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 0.88% at period end. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.00% at period end.
     
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained stable at 0.16% at June 30, 2020 and at March 31, 2020, and up from 0.14% at June 30, 2019.
     
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to zero for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and up from 0.01% for the first quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.3 million, an increase of $341 thousand, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $729 thousand, or 3.5%, from the second quarter of 2019. The sequential quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income was principally caused by an increase in average loan balances and reduced funding costs. The year-over-year decrease was the result of five reductions of the federal funds rate over the period totaling 225 basis points. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22%, down from 3.52% in the prior quarter and from 3.82% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP).

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $801 thousand, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019 and $957 thousand in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining six months of 2020 (estimated)$1,113
For the years ending (estimated): 
 2021 1,852
 2022 1,147
 2023 678
 2024 357
 2025 260
Thereafter 1,188

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.6 million as of June 30, 2020, up from $4.0 million at March 31, 2020 and up from $3.3 million at June 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at June 30, 2020, which compares to 0.16% at March 31, 2020 and 0.14% at June 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $953 thousand for the previous quarter and a recovery of $10 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The increase over the prior periods reflects a reserve build in response to the declining and uncertain economic landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $14.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.8 million at June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.01% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.88% at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.76% at March 31, 2020 and 0.70% at June 30, 2019.

American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (“CECL”). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023. 

DISASTER ASSISTANCE AND PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAMS

American National has implemented a Disaster Assistance Program and is participating in the PPP initiated by the U.S. Treasury on April 3, 2020. At June 30, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to over 729 customers of predominately commercial real estate loan balances of approximately $395 million. With respect to the PPP program, American National has to date processed with U.S. Small Business Administration approval 2,179 applications for loans in excess of $272 million. From a funding perspective, the Company continues to utilize core funding sources.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $660 thousand to $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from $4.5 million in the prior quarter and increased $153 thousand from the same period in the prior year. The gain on the sale of securities of $814 thousand in the first quarter, partially offset by increased mortgage banking income in the second quarter, accounted for the majority of the decrease quarter over quarter in 2020. The increase from the same period of 2019 was reflective of increased mortgage banking income, offset by decreased service charges on deposit accounts and other fees and commissions.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $12.4 million, down $902 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the $13.3 million for the previous quarter and down from $26.3 million when compared to the same period in the previous year. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was a result of a reduction in salary expenses of $1.6 million for the deferral of loan costs related to PPP originations. The decrease from the same period in the prior year was primarily related to the expenses incurred in the acquisition of HomeTown Bankshares (“HomeTown”) completed on April 1, 2019.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 15.7% for the prior quarter and (24.8%) for the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 benefitted by the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, whereas, the Company recognized a tax benefit for its decision to utilize the net operating loss (“NOL”) five-year carryback provision for the NOL acquired in the HomeTown acquisition. The 2019 quarter was impacted by $10.9 million in merger related expense relating to the HomeTown acquisition, which generated a $1.6 million pretax loss.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $837 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
     
  June 30
   2020   2019 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $44,607  $34,460 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  206,998   20,454 
     
Equity securities, at fair value  -   125 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  322,523   334,326 
Restricted stock, at cost  8,694   7,796 
Loans held for sale  2,845   3,165 
     
Loans, net of unearned income  2,101,711   1,836,241 
  Less allowance for loan losses  (18,507)  (12,786)
  Net Loans  2,083,204   1,823,455 
     
Premises and equipment, net  39,571   39,038 
Other real estate owned, net  984   1,433 
Goodwill  85,048   84,633 
Core deposit intangibles, net  6,884   8,613 
Bank owned life insurance  28,122   27,451 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  35,059   33,133 
     
  Total assets $2,864,539  $2,418,082 
     
     
Liabilities    
  Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $824,679  $554,400 
  Demand deposits -- interest-bearing  406,322   326,105 
  Money market deposits  562,061   451,343 
  Savings deposits  200,518   178,723 
  Time deposits  438,196   488,526 
  Total deposits  2,431,776   1,999,097 
     
  Short-term borrowings:    
  Customer repurchase agreements  46,296   37,222 
  Other short-term borrowings  -   13,528 
  Subordinated debt  7,508   7,526 
  Junior subordinated debt  28,080   27,978 
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  23,446   20,814 
  Total liabilities  2,537,106   2,106,165 
     
Shareholders' equity    
  Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized,    
  none outstanding  -   - 
  Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized,    
  10,964,320 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and    
  11,141,355 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019  10,911   11,089 
  Capital in excess of par value  154,222   160,572 
  Retained earnings  159,586   141,339 
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net  2,714   (1,083)
  Total shareholders' equity  327,433   311,917 
     
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,864,539  $2,418,082 
     


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30 June 30
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
 Interest and Dividend Income:        
  Interest and fees on loans $21,379  $22,629  $42,700  $38,267 
  Interest and dividends on securities:        
  Taxable  1,646   1,980   3,683   3,801 
  Tax-exempt  111   239   223   526 
  Dividends  128   105   260   189 
  Other interest income  33   258   297   524 
  Total interest and dividend income  23,297   25,211   47,163   43,307 
         
 Interest Expense:        
  Interest on deposits  2,478   3,520   5,790   5,992 
  Interest on short-term borrowings  66   178   195   350 
  Interest on long-term borrowings  -   14   -   14 
  Interest on subordinated debt  123   122   245   122 
  Interest on junior subordinated debt  370   388   754   772 
  Total interest expense  3,037   4,222   6,984   7,250 
         
Net Interest Income  20,260   20,989   40,179   36,057 
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  4,759   (10)  5,712   6 
         
Net Interest Income After Provision for        
  (Recovery of) Loan Losses  15,501   20,999   34,467   36,051 
         
Noninterest Income:        
  Trust fees  953   933   1,965   1,847 
  Service charges on deposit accounts  541   724   1,262   1,318 
  Other fees and commissions  951   1,015   1,892   1,723 
  Mortgage banking income  893   586   1,442   992 
  Securities gains, net  -   147   814   470 
  Brokerage fees  172   186   383   333 
  Income (loss) from Small Business Investment Companies (119)  (137)  (64)  31 
  Losses on premises and equipment, net  -   (87)  (82)  (87)
  Other  444   315   718   506 
  Total noninterest income  3,835   3,682   8,330   7,133 
         
Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries  4,805   7,048   10,864   11,712 
  Employee benefits  1,386   1,425   2,687   2,655 
  Occupancy and equipment  1,327   1,431   2,693   2,515 
  FDIC assessment  176   169   271   294 
  Bank franchise tax  425   412   851   702 
  Core deposit intangible amortization  417   458   844   513 
  Data processing  785   717   1,548   1,249 
  Software  403   321   759   645 
  Other real estate owned, net  15   (44)  6   (31)
  Merger related expenses  -   10,871   -   11,322 
  Other  2,693   3,508   5,243   5,669 
  Total noninterest expense  12,432   26,316   25,766   37,245 
         
 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes  6,904   (1,635)  17,031   5,939 
 Income Taxes  1,422   (405)  3,007   1,166 
  Net Income (Loss) $5,482  $(1,230) $14,024  $4,773 
         
Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:         
  Basic $0.50  $(0.11) $1.28  $0.48 
  Diluted $0.50  $(0.11) $1.28  $0.48 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:        
  Basic  10,959,545   11,126,800   10,992,365   9,942,566 
  Diluted  10,963,248   11,126,800   10,997,279   9,952,115 
         


American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
           
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Six Months 
 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30,  
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
EARNINGS          
  Interest income$ 23,297  $23,866  $25,211  $ 47,163  $43,307  
  Interest expense 3,037   3,947   4,222   6,984   7,250  
  Net interest income 20,260   19,919   20,989   40,179   36,057  
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,759   953   (10)  5,712   6  
  Noninterest income 3,835   4,495   3,682   8,330   7,133  
  Noninterest expense 12,432   13,334   26,316   25,766   37,245  
  Income taxes 1,422   1,585   (405)  3,007   1,166  
  Net income (loss) 5,482   8,542   (1,230)  14,024   4,773  
           
PER COMMON SHARE           
  Net income (loss) per share - basic$ 0.50  $0.77  $(0.11) $ 1.28  $0.48  
  Net income (loss) per share - diluted 0.50   0.77   (0.11)  1.28   0.48  
  Cash dividends paid 0.27   0.27   0.25   0.54   0.50  
  Book value per share 29.86   29.50   28.00   29.86   28.00  
  Book value per share - tangible (a) 21.48   21.08   19.63   21.48   19.63  
  Closing market price 25.04   23.90   38.75   25.04   38.75  
           
FINANCIAL RATIOS          
  Return on average assets 0.80 % 1.37 % (0.20)% 1.07 % 0.44 %
  Return on average equity 6.68   10.56   (1.60)  8.61   3.59  
  Return on average tangible equity (a) 9.85   15.32   (1.62)  12.56   5.25  
  Average equity to average assets 11.91   12.99   12.62   12.42   12.38  
  Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 8.49   9.61   9.41   8.49   9.41  
  Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.22   3.52   3.82   3.36   3.67  
  Efficiency ratio (a) 49.74   54.46   60.94   52.08   59.24  
  Effective tax rate 20.60   15.65   (24.77)  17.66   19.63  
           
PERIOD-END BALANCES          
  Securities$ 331,217  $351,451  $342,247  $ 331,217  $342,247  
  Loans held for sale 2,845   2,666   3,165   2,845   3,165  
  Loans, net 2,101,711   1,854,928   1,836,241   2,101,711   1,836,241  
  Goodwill and other intangibles 91,932   92,349   93,246   91,932   93,246  
  Assets 2,864,539   2,495,065   2,418,082   2,864,539   2,418,082  
  Assets - tangible (a) 2,772,607   2,402,716   2,324,836   2,772,607   2,324,836  
  Deposits 2,431,776   2,070,667   1,999,097   2,431,776   1,999,097  
  Customer repurchase agreements 46,296   42,114   37,222   46,296   37,222  
  Long-term borrowings 35,588   35,567   35,504   35,588   35,504  
  Shareholders' equity 327,433   323,293   311,917   327,433   311,917  
  Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 235,501   230,944   218,671   235,501   218,671  
           
AVERAGE BALANCES          
  Securities (b)$ 315,659  $369,730  $354,506  $ 342,695  $349,199  
  Loans held for sale 4,554   3,156   2,913   3,855   2,375  
  Loans, net 2,048,277   1,829,125   1,816,203   1,938,700   1,585,643  
  Interest-earning assets 2,525,998   2,274,920   2,211,273   2,400,459   1,975,887  
  Goodwill and other intangibles 92,161   91,738   93,075   91,950   69,060  
  Assets 2,755,470   2,491,591   2,433,948   2,623,531   2,150,157  
  Assets - tangible (a) 2,663,309   2,399,853   2,340,873   2,531,581   2,081,097  
  Interest-bearing deposits 1,564,430   1,495,565   1,463,613   1,529,997   1,298,526  
  Deposits 2,325,331   2,069,927   2,023,557   2,197,629   1,788,789  
  Customer repurchase agreements 43,716   41,519   35,657   42,617   39,161  
  Other short-term borrowings -   3   7,627   2   3,865  
  Long-term borrowings 35,575   35,554   36,301   35,565   32,142  
  Shareholders' equity 328,051   323,573   307,281   325,812   266,208  
  Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 235,890   231,835   214,206   233,862   197,148  
           
American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
           
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Six Months 
 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30,  
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
CAPITAL           
  Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,959,545   11,025,185   11,126,800   10,992,365   9,942,566  
  Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,963,248   11,031,310   11,126,800   10,997,279   9,952,115  
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
  Beginning balance$ 14,065  $13,152  $12,806  $ 13,152  $12,805  
  Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 4,759   953   (10)  5,712   6  
  Charge-offs (444)  (105)  (54)  (549)  (123) 
  Recoveries 127   65   44   192   98  
  Ending balance$ 18,507  $14,065  $12,786  $ 18,507  $12,786  
           
LOANS          
  Construction and land development$ 141,392  $141,154  $152,876  $ 141,392  $152,876  
  Commercial real estate 978,768   953,363   880,146   978,768   880,146  
  Residential real estate 291,242   301,284   328,400   291,242   328,400  
  Home equity 114,397   118,030   121,905   114,397   121,905  
  Commercial and industrial 566,859   331,507   340,427   566,859   340,427  
  Consumer 9,053   9,590   12,487   9,053   12,487  
  Total$ 2,101,711  $1,854,928  $1,836,241  $ 2,101,711  $1,836,241  
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END         
  Nonperforming loans:          
  90 days past due and accruing$ 375  $459  $930  $ 375  $930  
  Nonaccrual 2,855   2,579   969   2,855   969  
  Other real estate owned and repossessions 1,346   984   1,433   1,346   1,433  
  Nonperforming assets$ 4,576  $4,022  $3,332  $ 4,576  $3,332  
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.88 % 0.70 %
  Allowance for loan losses to          
  nonperforming loans 572.97   462.97   673.30   572.97   673.30  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16   0.16   0.14   0.16   0.14  
  Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15   0.16   0.10   0.15   0.10  
  Annualized net charge-offs          
  to average loans 0.06   0.01   0.00   0.04   0.00  
           
           
OTHER DATA          
  Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 536,014  $492,850  $547,731  $ 536,014  $547,731  
  Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 301,096  $235,359  $314,051  $ 301,096  $314,051  
  Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 345   355   371   345   371  
  Number of full service offices 26   26   28   26   28  
  Number of loan production offices 1   1   -   1   -  
  Number of ATMs 38   38   39   38   39  
           
           
Notes:          
           
  (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. 
  (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
  (c) - Market value.
  (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.   
  (e) - Average for quarter.          
           


   Net Interest Income Analysis
   For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
   (Dollars in thousands)
   Unaudited
                
        Interest     
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
                
     2020  2019  2020  2019 2020 2019 
Loans:             
 Commercial$513,765 $321,263 $4,377 $3,899 3.43%4.87%
 Real estate 1,529,723  1,485,665  16,901  18,578 4.42 5.00 
 Consumer 9,343  12,188  149  201 6.41 6.61 
  Total loans (b) 2,052,831  1,819,116  21,427  22,678 4.18 4.99 
                
Securities:            
 U.S. Treasury 2,250  -  9  - 1.60 - 
 Federal agencies & GSEs 47,197  140,516  284  858 2.41 2.44 
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 203,268  127,718  1,059  809 2.08 2.53 
 State and municipal 42,742  68,185  288  480 2.70 2.82 
 Other 20,202  18,087  272  233 5.39 5.15 
  Total securities 315,659  354,506  1,912  2,380 2.42 2.69 
                
Deposits in other banks 157,508  37,651  33  258 0.08 2.75 
                
 Total interest-earning assets 2,525,998  2,211,273  23,372  25,316 3.70 4.58 
                
Non-earning assets 229,472  222,675         
                
  Total assets$2,755,470 $2,433,948         
                
Deposits:            
 Demand$371,451 $335,879  115  112 0.12 0.13 
 Money market 554,318  448,722  591  1,394 0.43 1.25 
 Savings 192,354  179,375  24  98 0.05 0.22 
 Time  446,307  499,637  1,748  1,916 1.58 1.54 
  Total deposits 1,564,430  1,463,613  2,478  3,520 0.64 0.96 
                
Customer repurchase agreements  43,716  35,657  66  140 0.61 1.57 
Other short-term borrowings -  7,627  -  38 - 1.99 
Long-term borrowings 35,575  36,301  493  524 5.54 5.77 
 Total interest-bearing            
  liabilities 1,643,721  1,543,198  3,037  4,222 0.74 1.10 
                
Noninterest bearing demand deposits  760,901  559,944         
Other liabilities 22,797  23,525         
Shareholders' equity 328,051  307,281         
  Total liabilities and            
   shareholders' equity$2,755,470 $2,433,948         
                
Interest rate spread        2.96%3.48%
Net interest margin        3.22%3.82%
                
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    20,335  21,094     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    75  105     
Net interest income    $20,260 $20,989     
                
                
Notes:             
                
  (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
  (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
  (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 


   Net Interest Income Analysis
   For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
   (Dollars in thousands)
   Unaudited
                
        Interest     
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
                
     2020  2019  2020  2019 2020 2019 
Loans:             
 Commercial$423,343 $293,575 $7,919 $6,790 3.76%4.66%
 Real estate 1,509,520  1,285,842  34,564  31,294 4.58 4.87 
 Consumer 9,692  8,601  307  276 6.37 6.47 
  Total loans (b) 1,942,555  1,588,018  42,790  38,360 4.41 4.84 
                
Securities:            
 U.S. Treasury 5,650  -  44  - 1.56 - 
 Federal agencies & GSEs 75,254  139,993  861  1,708 2.29 2.44 
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 200,521  119,754  2,202  1,502 2.20 2.51 
 State and municipal 41,784  73,362  576  1,018 2.76 2.78 
 Other 19,486  16,090  537  411 5.51 5.11 
  Total securities 342,695  349,199  4,220  4,639 2.46 2.66 
                
Deposits in other banks 115,209  38,670  297  524 0.52 2.73 
                
 Total interest-earning assets 2,400,459  1,975,887  47,307  43,523 3.95 4.41 
                
Non-earning assets 223,072  174,270         
                
  Total assets$2,623,531 $2,150,157         
                
Deposits:            
 Demand$351,404 $287,424  238  126 0.14 0.09 
 Money market 534,828  422,359  1,779  2,548 0.67 1.22 
 Savings 185,625  156,843  77  107 0.08 0.14 
 Time  458,140  431,900  3,696  3,211 1.62 1.50 
  Total deposits 1,529,997  1,298,526  5,790  5,992 0.76 0.93 
                
Customer repurchase agreements  42,617  39,161  195  311 0.92 1.60 
Other short-term borrowings 2  3,865  -  39 0.50 2.02 
Long-term borrowings 35,565  32,142  999  908 5.62 5.65 
 Total interest-bearing            
  liabilities 1,608,181  1,373,694  6,984  7,250 0.87 1.06 
                
Noninterest bearing demand deposits  667,632  490,263         
Other liabilities 21,906  19,992         
Shareholders' equity 325,812  266,208         
  Total liabilities and            
   shareholders' equity$2,623,531 $2,150,157         
                
Interest rate spread        3.08%3.35%
Net interest margin        3.36%3.67%
                
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    40,323  36,273     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    144  216     
Net interest income    $40,179 $36,057     
                
                
Notes:             
                
  (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
  (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
  (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 


American National Bankshares Inc.          
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures         
Unaudited          
           
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Six Months 
 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30,  
  2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
EFFICIENCY RATIO          
  Noninterest expense$ 12,432  $13,334  $26,316  $ 25,766  $37,245  
  Add: gain on sale of OREO 8   27   76   35   78  
  Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (417)  (427)  (458)  (844)  (513) 
  Subtract: merger related expenses -   -   (10,871)  -   (11,322) 
 $ 12,023  $12,934  $15,063  $ 24,957  $25,488  
           
  Net interest income$ 20,260  $19,919  $20,989  $ 40,179  $36,057  
  Tax equivalent adjustment 75   69   105   144   216  
  Noninterest income 3,835   4,495   3,682   8,330   7,133  
  Subtract: gain on securities -   (814)  (147)  (814)  (470) 
  Add: loss on fixed assets -   82   87   82   87  
 $ 24,170  $23,751  $24,716  $ 47,921  $43,023  
           
  Efficiency ratio 49.74 % 54.46 % 60.94 % 52.08 % 59.24 %
           
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME         
  Non-GAAP measures:          
  Interest income - loans$ 21,427  $21,363  $22,678  $ 42,790  $38,360  
  Interest income - investments and other 1,945   2,572   2,638   4,517   5,163  
  Interest expense - deposits (2,478)  (3,312)  (3,520)  (5,790)  (5,992) 
  Interest expense - customer repurchase          
  agreements (66)  (129)  (140)  (195)  (311) 
  Interest expense - other short-term borrowings -   -   (38)  -   (39) 
  Interest expense - long-term borrowings (493)  (506)  (524)  (999)  (908) 
  Total net interest income$ 20,335  $19,988  $21,094  $ 40,323  $36,273  
  Less non-GAAP measures:          
  Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (48)  (42)  (49)  (90)  (93) 
  Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (27)  (27)  (56)  (54)  (123) 
  GAAP measures$ 20,260  $19,919  $20,989  $ 40,179  $36,057  
           
           
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY         
  Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 6.68 % 10.56 % (1.60)% 8.61 % 3.59 %
  Impact of excluding average goodwill          
  and other intangibles 3.17   4.76   (0.02)  3.95   1.66  
  Return on average tangible equity          
  (non-GAAP) 9.85 % 15.32 % (1.62)% 12.56 % 5.25 %
           
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS         
  Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 11.43 % 12.96 % 12.90 % 11.43 % 12.90 %
  Impact of excluding goodwill and          
  other intangibles 2.94   3.35   3.49   2.94   3.49  
  Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio          
  (non-GAAP) 8.49 % 9.61 % 9.41 % 8.49 % 9.41 %
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE          
  Book value per share (GAAP basis)$ 29.86  $29.50  $28.00  $ 29.86  $28.00  
  Impact of excluding goodwill and          
  other intangibles 8.38   8.42   8.37   8.38   8.37  
  Tangible book value per share          
  (non-GAAP)$ 21.48  $21.08  $19.63  $ 21.48  $19.63  
           


