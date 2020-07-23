ROCHESTER, Mich., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies and payers, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-248-8441
International dial-in number: 1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 1161129
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 26, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at optimizerx.com/investors.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1161129
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is a digital health company that facilitates communication at the point-of-care among all stakeholders in healthcare. Primarily focused on life science and payer clients, its suite of digital and mobile SaaS-based solutions enables affordability, patient adherence and care management. OptimizeRx’s network reaches more than 60% of U.S. ambulatory providers, delivering therapeutic support on specialty medications and patient financial assistance directly within a provider’s workflow through leading electronic health platforms. OptimizeRx’s fully integrated platform supports the real-time exchange of information, improving provider knowledge and patient engagement, and ultimately leading to healthier outcomes.
For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.
Company Contact
Doug Baker, CFO
Tel (248) 651-6568 x807
dbaker@optimizerx.com
Media Contact
Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager
Tel (754) 245-7070
malejandra@optimizerx.com
Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
oprx@cma.team
