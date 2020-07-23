– Leading pediatric dermatologist brings significant expertise in the treatment of skin diseases to help inform development of the Company’s product candidates –



WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield, Chief of Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology, Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego, CA, is joining the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective August 1, 2020. Dr. Eichenfield will replace Dr. Gary Goldenberg who will be stepping down from the Board to assume the role of Verrica’s Chief Medical Officer, which the Company announced separately today.

“Dr. Eichenfield’s research has shaped the field of pediatric dermatology,” said Paul B. Manning, Chairman of the Board, Verrica. “His addition to our Board is extraordinarily valuable as the Company advances VP-102, and we are confident that he will play a critical role in guiding the future development of our pipeline.”

“I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to join a pioneering company that is advancing the treatment of skin diseases that have a substantial burden,” said Dr. Eichenfield. “I believe Verrica has the capabilities and scientific acumen to be a leader in dermatological therapeutics, and I’m excited to help advance VP-102 and Verrica’s other product candidates, and explore their potential applications for patients.”

Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield is Chief of Pediatric & Adolescent Dermatology at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California, and is a Professor of Dermatology & Pediatrics, and Dermatology Department Vice-Chair, at UC San Diego School of Medicine. He is board certified in dermatology, pediatric dermatology, and pediatrics. Dr. Eichenfield is the co-founder and co-chair of the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance, and has worked with the American Academy of Dermatology as well as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to create professional treatment guidelines and shape consensus for multiple dermatological conditions including atopic eczema and dermatitis. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including two Presidential Citations from the American Academy of Dermatology, and was named one of the nation’s top doctors by U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Eichenfield has authored or contributed to more than 400 peer-reviewed journal articles and books, and has served as Editor-in-Chief of the journal Pediatric Dermatology for 12 years. He was also the Principal Investigator for Verrica’s Phase 3 CAMP clinical trial program evaluating the safety and efficacy of VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. Verrica submitted an NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in September 2019. A Complete Response Letter was received from the FDA regarding the NDA for VP-102 on July 13, 2020. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™. In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and is currently conducting a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts. The Company is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. For more information, visit www.verrica.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

