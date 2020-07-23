Dublin, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Gender-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Type-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Age-specific Diagnosed Incidence of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Diagnosed Incident Population based on Primary Site of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumour and Diagnosed Incident Population based on Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Tumor in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
The drug chapter segment of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) report encloses the detailed analysis of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Avastin: Genentech
Avastin (Bevacizumab) is a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody, which acts as angiogenesis inhibitor by blocking its target, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Bevacizumab binds to the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) with its receptor VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2, which are present on the surface of endothelial cells. This helps in reducing the activity of VEGF and regressing the vascularization of tumors, which normalizes the tumor vasculature and inhibits the formation of new tumor vasculature, thereby preventing the tumor growth. VEGF is a chemical signal that stimulates angiogenesis in a variety of diseases, especially in cancer. Bevacizumab was the first clinically available angiogenesis inhibitor in the United States. In September 2014, Genentech reclassified the drug under Specialty drugs, only to be available through specialty pharmacies (under FDA's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program).
Avastin is indicated for the treatment of glioblastoma with progressive disease in adult patients following prior therapy as a single agent. The effectiveness of Avastin in glioblastoma is based on an improvement in objective response rate, wherein no data demonstrate any improvement in disease-related symptoms or increased survival with Avastin.
Temodar/Temodal: Merck
The active pharmaceutical ingredient in Temodar/Temodal, is an imidazotetrazine derivative of the alkylating agent dacarbazine. Temozolomide is used for the treatment of several brain cancer forms, e.g., as a second-line treatment for astrocytoma and as a first-line treatment for glioblastoma. The therapeutic benefit of temozolomide is due to its ability to alkylate/methylate DNA. This alkylation/methylation destroys the DNA and triggers the death of the tumor cells. Temozolomide targets selectively tumoral tissues; it has an anti-neoplastic effect; it has minimum influence on adjacent brain tissues; it has no severe systemic toxicity, and it is eliminated rapidly. Temodar/Temodal was initially commercialized by Merck in the different countries, whereas Baxter Oncology was responsible for the manufacture of Temodar injection. However, due to patent expiry, the market holds the generic version of the drug. Recently, the gel formulation of Temozolomide has also been approved by Double Bond Pharmaceuticals.
In April 2005, the FDA approved a new indication for Temodar capsules (temozolomide) for concurrent use with radiotherapy for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed GBM and as maintenance therapy after radiotherapy. Inaddition, in December 2017, the FDA granted full approval of bevacizumab (Avastin) for the treatment of adults with recurrent glioblastoma that has progressed following prior therapy. In case of European and Japanese market, only Temodar has been approved by the EMA and MHLW respectively, for the treatment of patients with GBM.
Glioblastoma Multiforme pipeline is robust and possesses multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments, which is yet to be launched. The pipeline involves drugs with a varied mechanism of action along with different routes of administration, ranging from oral, intravenous, intratumoral, subcutaneous, etc. It is interesting to note that the emerging market of GBM includes budding gene therapy, i.e., Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) by VBL Therapeutics, followed by four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively.
The potential candidates with promising results in late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), and Regorafenib (Bayer).
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.
This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) emerging therapies.
The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.
