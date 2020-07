The board of directors of Kaldalón hf. has received a request from RES II ehf. for shareholders meeting in the company. The board has decided to summon a shareholders meeting in Kaldalón hf. on July 30th, 2020 at Kvika bank headquarters at Katrínartúni 2, 9. floor.

The agenda of the meeting is:

Election of board of directors Other matters

On the behalf of board of directors of Kaldalón hf.

Þórarinn A. Sævarsson, chairman