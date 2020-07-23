Rehoboth Beach, DE, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local and small family-owned businesses around the world have been hit hard by the COVID-19 quarantine and state-wide shutdowns. In an effort to support their Coastal Delaware small business community, Schell Brothers, a new home builder located in Rehoboth Beach, DE, came up with an idea.

They are hosting a safe social distancing event called Get Down in Town night on Friday, July 31st in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This event will take place from 5-9pm and will help support the local community here in Coastal Delaware. Schell Brothers representatives will be located in a tent at First Street Station for the duration of the event. After a night of shopping and eating locally, shoppers can bring their receipts to the Schell tent and enter to win a raffle.

Shoppers will receive one raffle ticket for every $20 they spend around town. Schell will randomly select two people to receive $5,000 worth of local gift cards each, one second place winner to receive $1,000 worth of gift cards and one third-place winner to receive $500 worth of gift cards.

The drawing will take place in a Facebook Live on the Schell Brothers page on Monday, August 3rd at noon. Schell Brothers will host similar events in downtown Lewes and Bethany Beach, in order to support as many local businesses in Coastal Delaware as possible. More details to come.

Many local small businesses and restaurants have reopened with capacity limitations, mask requirements and social distancing rules, now is the time to support local businesses who have suffered major sales losses during the pandemic. Join Schell Brothers on Friday, July 31st from 5-9pm in Rehoboth Beech, DE and help support our favorite hard-working small business owners.

For more information about Schell Brothers and their efforts to build happiness within the community, check out their Website: schellbrothers.com, Instagram: @schellbrothers, and Facebook: @schellbrothershomes.

Attachment

Alyssa Titus Schell Brothers 3023816111 Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com