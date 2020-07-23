Pune, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes and incidences of chronic nail fungus infection will lead to heavy demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market, it is mentioned in a report, titled “Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets and Nail Paints), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), By Type (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3.74 billion in 2019.





Browse Summary of this Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310





The emergence of coronavirus has put the world into an uneasy stance. This health disaster has caused an utmost state of emergency throughout the world. However, a silver lining in this indisposed situation is the new regulations and nations’ dedication to combat this severely dangerous disease. Numerous industries are fraught yet thriving to elevate from this catastrophe. Our team of researchers have analyzed the current COVID data and prepared reports with new tactical information to help sustain businesses during the global pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market,

Please Visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310





The report on the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Reveals:

Future insights into the industry

An all-encompassing study of market size;

In-detail data on all the segments

Evidential information about competitors and prominent players

Market Driver:

Emergence of Topical Treatment Solutions to Augment Growth

The growing cases of liver damage in patients will lead to a high demand for the market in the near future. According to a survey conducted on dermatologists and podiatrists in the U.S. by Moberg Pharma AB in 2017, 7 out of 10 doctors avoid prescribing oral terbinafine owing to the risk of liver damage. The innovation and development of topical treatment solutions and oral anti-fungal drugs associated with liver damage will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market. The rising need for improved topical solutions will impel dermatologists and podiatrists to present new theories for drug enhancement, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of nail lacquers will consequently create new opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing spending on R&D activities by major players will have a tremendous impact on the market in the foreseeable future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310







Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Onychomycosis to Aid Expansion in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.65 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to rising cases of onychomycosis in the region. The growing R&D activities will further foster the growth of the market in the region. The increasing demand for Jublia will accelerate the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the favorable health reimbursement policies in European countries such as Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The superior distribution of OTC drugs retail pharmacies such as Walgreens, and others will enable speedy expansion of the market in Europe. According to an article published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the prevalence of onychomycosis in Europe is 4.3%.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the forthcoming years due to the new product launches. The increasing prevalence of diabetes will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The rising geriatric population will further improve the growth prospects of the market. In addition, the rising patient awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will boost the market.

Key Development:

December 2019: Moberg Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that M0B-015, topical terbinafine under phase 3 clinical study has met the primary and secondary endpoint for the treatment of onychomycosis.



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Research Report are:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Pfizer Inc.

Galderma



GlaxoSmithKline plc



Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Kaken pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players





Quick Buy - Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103310



Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Diseases – For Key Countries Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Key Trends

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Tablets Nail Paints Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescribed Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals & Clinics Retail Pharmacies Online Channels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-103310







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:





Skincare Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Creams, Lotions, Powders, Sprays, and Others), Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle, Jar, and Others), Gender (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Cosmetic Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics , Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hair Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Hair Colorants, Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Makeup Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Powder, Gels, Lotions, and Others), Application Area (Lips, Eyes, Face, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Brand Stores, Online/e-commerce Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (Hair Care, Skin Care, Makeup, and Others), By Gender (Men and Women), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-dermatophytic-onychomycosis-treatment-market-10116

