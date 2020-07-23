On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 23 July 2020 purchased 2 460 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programme for executive managers and board members.



The shares acquired 23 July 2020 have been acquired at an average price of NOK 68.2638 per share.

Before distribution to the employees and executive managers, Sbanken has 77 649 own shares.





A total of 85 020 shares were allotted today, 23 July 2020, at a gross price of NOK 67.8303 per share, equivalent to the average price of shares acquired from 20 July to 23 July. The share purchase programme include a share price discount of 20 per cent and is subject to a three-year lock-up period. Simultaneously, executive managers and board members have sold a total of 7 371 shares at a price of NOK 67.8303. Sbanken ASA is counterparty for the settlement of shares.

Following the transaction, executive managers and board members significantly increased their holding in Sbanken ASA. This includes chair of the board, Niklas Midby, who with related parties now own 77 776 shares in Sbanken ASA, an increase of 29 485 shares.

Please find a list of primary insiders of Sbanken ASA that have bought and sold shares, and their total shareholding enclosed.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment