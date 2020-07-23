New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technologies and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Chemical Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$29.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DNA Profiling segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.4% share of the global Forensic Technologies and Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis Segment Corners a 13.2% Share in 2020

In the global Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 269-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Capsicum Group LLC

Cellmark Forensics

Computer Forensics Inc.

Creative Forensic Services

Cyber Agents Inc.

Forensic Pathways Ltd.

Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC

Foster + Freeman Ltd.

Global Digital Forensics Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

MorphoTrust USA Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PAPILLON ZAO

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.

SBC Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Tri-Tech Forensics Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer

Forensics

Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate

Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Forensic Technologies and Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (USA)

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)

Cellmark Forensics (USA)

Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)

Creative Forensic Services (USA)

Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)

Data Recovery Services (USA)

Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)

Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)

Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)

Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

KrollOntrack (UK)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)

MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)

Neogen Corporation (USA)

PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On

Explosives Forensics...

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens

the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal

Investigation

Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

Operational Structure

Spotlight on Accreditation

Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

Panoramic 3D Cameras

Alternative Light Photography

Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry:

(LA-ICP-MS)

Video Spectral Comparator

3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

DNA Sequencer

Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification

System (AIFS)

Notable Recent R&D Initiatives

Human Microbiome

Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth

Fiber Identification

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster

Processing

Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise

to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection &

Identification



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Forensic Technologies and Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Forensic Technologies and Services Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Chemical Analysis (Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Chemical Analysis (Service) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Chemical Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: DNA Profiling (Service) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: DNA Profiling (Service) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: DNA Profiling (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Firearm Analysis (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Computer Forensics (Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Computer Forensics (Service) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Computer Forensics (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Network Forensics (Service) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Network Forensics (Service) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Network Forensics (Service) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Cloud Forensics (Service) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Laboratory Forensics (Location) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Portable Forensics (Location) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Portable Forensics (Location) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Portable Forensics (Location) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic

Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic

Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Forensic Technologies and Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 59: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 62: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France

by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France

by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:

2020-2027



Table 89: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location:

2020-2027



Table 92: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services

Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020

to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services

Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for

2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 125

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05902198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001