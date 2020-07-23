OTTAWA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ottawa-based Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) was listed as a finalist in three categories at the 7th annual Canadian HR Awards, which celebrates the outstanding achievements of human resources teams, leaders, employers and service providers across the nation. The technology not-for-profit, best known for managing the .CA domain, was short-listed for the following awards:



The Dentsu Aegis Network Award for Best HR Communication Strategy

The TalentEgg Award for Best Employer Branding

The Leadership Agency Award for HR Leader of the Year recognizing Sanita Alias, director of human resources for CIRA

Today’s announcement marks the second consecutive year that CIRA has been selected as a finalist for these prestigious awards. Last year the organization took home the Canadian HR Award for Most Effective Recruitment Strategy. CIRA also received the Kincentric Best Employer and National Capital Region Top Employer Awards last year in recognition of their human resources and culture efforts.

Executive quote

“I am pleased to see that CIRA has once again been recognized for our commitment to our people. Culture at CIRA is much more than an HR initiative; it is something all employees own. From the outside, it would be easy to think that our only focus is building world-class technology – but at its heart, CIRA is a people-first organization dedicated to building a trusted internet for Canadians. On a personal note, I feel very honoured to have my name included alongside so many other talented and amazing HR Leader of the Year candidates. I wish them and all the other nominees the best of luck ahead of the September announcement.”

– Sanita Alias, director of human resources, CIRA



Winners will be announced on September 16 and are selected by an independent judging panel comprised of Canadian human resources experts and thought leaders.

You can learn more about CIRA’s approach to corporate culture and human resources through the following resources:

For the full list of finalists, visit www.hrawards.ca .

About CIRA



The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services that help support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world’s most advanced back-end registry solutions.

Media contact

Erica Howes

Communications Specialist

CIRA

613-805-3146

erica.howes@cira.ca