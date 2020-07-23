CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a full-service public relations and digital agency specializing in developing strategic campaigns that drive sales and create industry recognition, today announces the addition of two new Chicago-based clients. U.S. Waterproofing , a leading expert in basement waterproofing for the Chicago area, and NetBlaze , a digital marketing software company designed for small businesses, have chosen Uproar as their agency of record.



The businesses will have a hometown team, working with Uproar PR’s Chicago team, which opened its local office in 2014, and has since built strong B2B tech and consumer teams to serve companies in the Midwest. The agency builds strategic communications and social media campaigns that tap into local, national and industry-specific audiences to help generate awareness and sales for its clients.

Both U.S. Waterproofing and NetBlaze enlisted Uproar PR to raise awareness through earned media in the local Chicago and national markets. The agency is also providing digital strategy for U.S. Waterproofing that includes content creation and organic posting on owned media channels like Facebook, as well as community management and responding to Yelp reviews.

“Chicago has been lauded for years as a technology hub, and many call it home – from family-founded companies like U.S. Waterproofing to unique startups like NetBlaze,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “Leveraging our expertise in social media and media relations, we’ll continue to showcase our clients as industry leaders while demonstrating how this city helps make that possible.”

Founded in 1957, U.S. Waterproofing is a third-generation family-owned business – part of the Chicago community for more than 50 years. Deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Waterproofing came to Uproar PR to help generate interest with local media and assist in the launch of its newest business, U.S. Remediation, a disinfectant and contamination company for businesses of all types.

“As our business continues to grow, we saw the need to find a PR agency that truly understood the media landscape in Chicago,” said Matthew Stock, president of U.S. Waterproofing. “Uproar was the perfect choice to help us tell our story and generate the earned media we’re looking for to continue building credibility in our community.”

NetBlaze was created after founder Steve Clayton recognized the challenges small businesses face when trying to market themselves. The online platform serves as a one-stop-shop for business owners to manage all their digital marketing, including SEO optimization. NetBlaze came to Uproar PR to help generate awareness of its services and showcase the work it does for businesses nationally.

“While we maintain our focus on helping our clients by advancing their marketing efforts, we tapped Uproar PR to help us build our own brand awareness through media relations,” said NetBlaze CEO and founder Steve Clayton. “Uproar PR has demonstrated the expertise to generate impactful coverage for us on both the local and national levels.”

For more information on Uproar PR, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. Offering an integrated approach through media relations, social media, creative services, thought leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com .

About U.S. Waterproofing

U.S. Waterproofing was founded in 1957 and is currently a 3rd generation family-owned business servicing the Chicagoland area as basement waterproofing and foundation repair experts. As the largest company of its industry in the Midwest, it aims to provide total peace of mind for its customers through education, comprehensive solutions and a wealth of expertise. In its 62-year tenure, U.S. Waterproofing has helped more than 500,000 Chicagoland property owners with wet basements and settling foundations. For more information, visit https://www.uswaterproofing.com/

About NetBlaze

NetBlaze is a national marketing company that specializes in helping small businesses obtain new customers as well as maximize the number of transactions and revenue from existing customers through the use of online and mobile marketing services. The services offered to its customers include search engine optimization, Google local optimization, paid search, complete mobile marketing platform (text message marketing), mobile website development, app development, social media management, email campaign management and much more. For more information, visit https://netblaze.com/ .

Contact:

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR

dtummeley@uproarpr.com