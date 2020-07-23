New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901215/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Virgin Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR to reach US$51.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extra Virgin Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.9% share of the global Avocado Oil market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Avocado Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$38.6 Million by the year 2027.



Refined Oil Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020

In the global Refined Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aconcagua Oil & Extract S.A.- Paltita

Avocado Health Limited

Bella Vado Avocado Oil

CalPure Foods Inc.

Cibaria International Inc.

Crofts Ltd.

La Tourangelle, Inc.

Madana, Inc.

Mevi Quality Avocados, S.A. de C.V.

Olivado USA

Proteco Oils

Sesajal S.A. de C.V.

Spectrum Organic Products LLC

The Village Press

Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901215/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Avocado Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Avocado Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Avocado Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Avocado Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Virgin Oil (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Virgin Oil (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Virgin Oil (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Extra Virgin Oil (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Extra Virgin Oil (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Extra Virgin Oil (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Refined Oil (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Refined Oil (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Refined Oil (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Blend (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Blend (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Blend (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cooking (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Cooking (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cooking (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Personal Care Products (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Personal Care Products (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Personal Care Products (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medicinal Products (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Medicinal Products (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medicinal Products (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Avocado Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Avocado Oil Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Avocado Oil Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Avocado Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Avocado Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 33: Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Avocado Oil Historic Market Review by Type

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 36: Avocado Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Avocado Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Avocado Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Avocado Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Avocado Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Avocado

Oil in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Avocado Oil Market in US$ by Application:

2012-2019



Table 45: Avocado Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Avocado Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Avocado Oil Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Avocado Oil in US$ by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Avocado Oil Market Review in China in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Avocado Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Avocado Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Avocado Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Avocado Oil Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Avocado Oil Market in Europe in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Avocado Oil Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Avocado Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Avocado Oil Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Avocado Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$ by

Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Avocado Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Avocado Oil Historic Market Review in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Avocado Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ by

Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Avocado Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Avocado Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Avocado Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Avocado Oil Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Avocado Oil in US$ by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: Avocado Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Avocado Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Avocado Oil Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Avocado Oil in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Avocado Oil Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Avocado Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Avocado Oil Historic Market Review by Type in

US$: 2012-2019



Table 87: Avocado Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Avocado Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Avocado Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Avocado Oil Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Avocado Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Avocado Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 96: Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Avocado Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Avocado Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Avocado Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Avocado Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Avocado Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Avocado Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Avocado Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Historic Market Review in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Avocado Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Avocado Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Avocado Oil Market in Retrospect in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Avocado Oil Historic Market Review by Type in

US$: 2012-2019



Table 120: Avocado Oil Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Avocado Oil Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Avocado Oil Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Avocado Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Avocado Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Avocado Oil: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Avocado Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Avocado Oil in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Avocado Oil Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Avocado Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Avocado Oil Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 137: Avocado Oil Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Avocado Oil Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Avocado Oil Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Avocado Oil Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Avocado Oil in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Avocado Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Avocado Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Avocado Oil Market in Argentina in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Avocado Oil Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Avocado Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Avocado Oil Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Avocado Oil Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Avocado Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Avocado Oil Historic Market Review in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Avocado Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$

by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Avocado Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Avocado Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Avocado Oil Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Avocado Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Avocado Oil Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Avocado Oil Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Avocado Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 168: Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Avocado Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Avocado Oil Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Avocado Oil Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Avocado Oil Historic Market by Type

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 174: Avocado Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Avocado Oil Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Avocado Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Avocado Oil: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Avocado Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Avocado

Oil in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Avocado Oil Market in US$ by Application:

2012-2019



Table 183: Avocado Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Avocado Oil Market in Israel in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Avocado Oil Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Avocado Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Avocado Oil Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Avocado Oil Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Avocado Oil Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Avocado Oil Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Avocado Oil in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Avocado Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Avocado Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Avocado Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Avocado Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Avocado Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Avocado Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Avocado Oil Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Avocado Oil Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Avocado Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Avocado Oil Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Avocado Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Avocado Oil Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Avocado Oil Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Avocado Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Avocado Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 213: Avocado Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901215/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001