5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hand Geometry Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 73-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hand Geometry Biometric Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hand Geometry Biometrics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hand Geometry Biometrics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Hand Geometry Biometrics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Hand Geometry Biometrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hand Geometry Biometrics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Hand Geometry Biometrics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 24: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Hand Geometry Biometrics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 11
