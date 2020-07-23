New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05901125/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hand Geometry Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 73-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Fujitsu Limited

3M Company

Siemens AG

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

HID Global Corporation

Safran SA

Fingerprint Cards AB

Suprema Inc.

ValidSoft UK Limited

Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

Facebanx







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hand Geometry Biometric Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hand Geometry Biometrics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hand Geometry Biometrics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Hand Geometry Biometrics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Hand Geometry Biometrics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hand Geometry Biometrics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Hand Geometry Biometrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 24: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Hand Geometry Biometrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Hand Geometry Biometrics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 11

