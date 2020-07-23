Kansas City, Mo., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the leader in lifestyle and country real estate for mid-sized cities, small towns and rural markets, reports significant growth in online traffic since the beginning of 2020. Website visitors have more than doubled showing an average of a nearly 110 percent increase year-over-year as more people are looking for properties outside of urban markets.

The biggest increase in numbers are those websites that specifically focus on country homes, homes with land, log cabins, recreational and off-the-grid properties. United Country believes the explosive growth in searches is due to those seeking to escape the challenges of densely populated cities in light of the Coronavirus and social unrest and are looking for space to breathe, a heathier environment and a more enjoyable lifestyle in the country.

“The country offers wide-open spaces and the ability to own larger properties that give people room to spread out with their families and loved ones,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “Living in the country gives you the peace, quiet and extra land so you can recreate in the outdoors, grow a garden, fish, hunt or just relax without worrying about being too close to others.”

It’s not just the online searches that are soaring, many United Country agents are being flooded with buyers and searching for more properties to list because the market has been very strong and inventory of properties for sale are at historic lows. Overall, the company has had strong sales in May and June, exceeding record sales in 2019. Some areas across the nation are seeing growth of 30 to 50 percent or more.

“We just can’t keep up with the demand right now,” said Duffy. “The interest in lifestyle, recreational and country real estate has never been stronger and we have been busier than ever. People are migrating to smaller cities or want land and they want it now. It makes it a great time for those who own property in the country or rural markets and are thinking of selling. You’ll be selling at the top of the market, receive strong pricing and sell more quickly.”

The company reports that much of the increase in traffic is from UnitedCountry.com, United Country’s main website, which allows buyers and sellers to search for lifestyle, recreational and country properties nationwide by location, property type (like country homes, waterfront homes, hunting properties, ranch or farmland and over forty other niche property types), and by keyword for property attributes important to buyers.

“United Country’s continued efforts to help buyers easily find properties in lifestyle and rural real estate markets across the nation are being put to the test in today’s market,” said David Dickey, chief technology officer for United Country. “The technology has been put in place around how buyers search for real estate in the country or recreational property attributes and continues to evolve. With the largest inventory of lifestyle and country properties of any real estate company in the US, making searches easy and intuitive is key.”

Living in the country offers huge benefits, like a privacy and a healthier lifestyle, and is definitely driving interest and sales during these unusual times. If you want to learn more or find a property for sale in a smaller city, lifestyle, recreational or country market near you, visit www.UnitedCountry.com or call 800-444-5044.

