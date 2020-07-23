



PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2020 – Half-year summary of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2020

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by the Company to EXANE BNP Paribas, as of June 30, 2020 trade date, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:

97,226 Tarkett shares

€ 843,207

During the 1st half-year 2020 contract summary, it traded a total of:

Purchase : 369,226 shares, for an amount of € 4,321,586 (1,505 transactions)

Sale : 340,179 shares, for an amount of € 4,072,610 (1,675 transactions)

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2019, date of the beginning of the interventions, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:

€ 1,129,524

