PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2020 – Half-year summary of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2020
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by the Company to EXANE BNP Paribas, as of June 30, 2020 trade date, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:
During the 1st half-year 2020 contract summary, it traded a total of:
As a reminder, as of December 31, 2019, date of the beginning of the interventions, the following elements appeared in the liquidity account:
###
Investor Relations Contact
Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com
Media contacts
Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
About Tarkett
With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com .
Attachment
Tarkett
PARIS LA DEFENSE Cedex, FRANCE
TARKETT - bilan semestriel contrat de liquidité - UKFILE URL | Copy the link below
Tarkett LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: