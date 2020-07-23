Quadient and Infosys Announce Global Partnership to Enhance Delivery of Customer Experience Management Solutions

Paris, July 23, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Infosys (NSE: INFY), a global provider of next-generation digital services and consulting, has become a Platinum Business Partner in Quadient’s Partner Advantage Program.

Infosys will leverage and supply Quadient solutions to provide businesses with the leading omni-channel Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform and the capability to meet complex communication needs, while being aligned to their customer experience strategy. Additionally, Infosys and Quadient will jointly develop innovative solutions in the customer experience management (CXM) space, making demonstrations available at Infosys technology and innovation hubs.

Infosys has an established CCM Center of Excellence with multiple Quadient success stories, as well as partnerships with leading providers of enterprise software that integrate with Quadient. The partnership between Quadient and Infosys has grown from a successful ongoing relationship in Australia, where both organizations worked together to provide CXM solutions to a large insurance company.

Shaji Mathew, executive vice president, Infosys, said, “We are excited to partner with Quadient as their managed services provider and a key partner in their customer experience transformation journey. We will leverage our expertise to develop solutions to transform customer experience to offer personalized and effective communication that will enable enterprises to differentiate themselves from competition. We aspire to bring scale, experience, cost effectiveness and delivery model advantages in this partnership and look forward to redefine customer experiences for our clients across geographies.”

As part of Quadient’s strategy, the organization refocused on its four major solution areas, including CXM as well as Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions and Parcel Locker Solutions. Strategic partnerships support Quadient’s ambition to offer better access to advanced and powerful CXM solutions in highly-regulated industries, such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, utilities, telecommunications and the public sector.

“Through this global partnership with Infosys, I am delighted that we are moving another step toward helping organizations deliver great customer experience through exceptional, meaningful and personalized omni-channel communications,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Customer Experience Management, Quadient. “It shows that there is an ever increasing need for organizations around the world to transform how they connect with their customers, at every touchpoint. The scalability and experience of Infosys, together with the cutting-edge technology of Quadient, will bring immense value for organizations looking to deliver a superior customer experience and build competitive advantage.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com .

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Account Executive +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment