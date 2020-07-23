New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Nuts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900915/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Peanuts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$28.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cashews segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Edible Nuts market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Edible Nuts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Almonds Segment Corners a 16% Share in 2020
In the global Almonds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 446-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Market Analysis
Edible Nuts
Global Competitor Market Shares
Edible Nuts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)
National Raisin Company (USA)
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)
Olam International Limited (Singapore)
Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)
Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)
Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Overview
Cashew Nuts Production on Rise
Global Pistachio Market
Key Production Statistics
Production by Type
Edible Nuts
Global Cashew Prices on a Rise
Almond Price Trends
Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise
Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive
Growth
Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases
Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab
Consumer Attention
High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers
Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations
Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery
Export - Import Stats
Edible Nuts
Formats available: