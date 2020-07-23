Duluth, Georgia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DULUTH, GA – Pace-O-Matic, the leading dominant video skill game software company in the United States, today announced its acquisition of MCM Elements, the top route and terminal accounting software solution in the market.

Pace-O-Matic President Michael Pace said: “We are excited and pleased to offer MCM Elements as our newest product. This route management software leads the industry, and many of our customers have been successfully working with MCM Elements for years. We are thrilled to welcome the MCM team of Dan Miser and Jen Marchese to Pace-O-Matic. We are working with them and our entire team of programmers to enhance what is already a top-notch accounting solution.”

MCM Elements provides a suite of software products designed to serve the skill game, amusement and ATM route industry. Founded in 2013, MCM Elements is the go-to route management accounting tool for the dominant skill game industry.

MCM Programming Director Dan Miser added: “Pace-O-Matic’s acquisition of MCM Elements is a perfect fit. Michael Pace is a pioneer in the skill game and entertainment industry and our product continues to manage accounting and route operations for many of Pace-O-Matic’s customers. We look forward to working with him and the entire Pace team to take MCM Elements to the next level.”



Moving forward, Pace-O-Matic is working with an advisory panel of experts and customers to help improve its route accounting software as the company looks to build upon the solid foundation laid by MCM Elements.

Pace-O-Matic, headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2020. Creating and distributing high-quality software, Pace-O-Matic services multiple video gaming platforms and has become the leading software company in the dominant skill market. Pace-O-Matic services thousands of customers and employs a team of over 100 programmers, sales managers and support staff.

# # #

1-877-448-4263 Pace-O-Matic 717-576-6733 michael.barley@paceomatic.com