Saint-Cloud, 23 July 2020
Availability of the 2020 first half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2020
DASSAULT AVIATION 2020 first half-year Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) as of 30 June 2020 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
This financial report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Regulated information / 2020” section.
