PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of June 30, 2020.

The PCAS Group has generated consolidated net sales of €105.1 million as of June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period in the previous financial year (+2.2% at a constant exchange rate).





In millions of euros 2020 2019 % change 2020 At a constant exchange rate % change Sales as of 30 June 105.1 102.3 2.8% 104.5 2.2% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 72.7 62.5 16.4% 72.1 15.5% Fine Specialty Chemicals 32.4 39.8 -18.5% 32.4 -18.6%





Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business in Health generated sales of €72.7 million, up 16.4% compared to 2019 (+15.5% at constant exchange rate). The first semester of 2019 had been affected by operational difficulties at one of our sites and shortages in raw material supplies. The first half of 2020 confirms the gradual return to normal operations of our industrial assets. During that period, PCAS has deployed intensive efforts to respond to the public health emergency with regard to CoVid-19, allocating some of its production and R&D capacities to (i) the development of antiviral products and (ii) the production of hydro-alcoholic solution.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of fine specialty chemicals amounted to €32.4 million, down 18.5% compared to 2019 (-18.6% at constant exchange rate). During the first half of the year, the Electronics business was stable but the Lubricants and Fine Chemicals activities have suffered a sharp decrease in demand, Lubricants in particular, as their respective end markets (automotive and construction) were hit very hardly by the CoVid-19crisis.

Outlook

As mentioned in our press release on March 31, 2020, the global crisis relating to the CoVid-19 is changing everyday and there are still uncertainties regarding its duration, extent and effects on companies' production lines and consumption in general.

To date, the PCAS Group has not seen any major impacts on its business activities and earnings. However, it is hard to anticipate the potential impacts in the medium term. This crisis calls for cautiousness, and due to these exceptional circumstances, the Group has suspended its financial targets and its strategic business objectives until the situation becomes clearer.





ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com





