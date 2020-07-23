New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Limestone Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900883/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone

Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Limestone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)

Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)

Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)

Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)

CRH plc (Ireland)

Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)

Tarmac (UK)

Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Grupo Calidra (Mexico)

ILC Resources (USA)

Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)

Indiana Limestone Company (USA)

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Mississippi Lime Company (USA)

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

NALC LLC (USA)

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)

Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)

UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for

Limestone

Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook

for World Construction Industry

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in

Production Drives Limestone Consumption

Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain

Momentum

Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An

Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

Common Applications of NPCC

Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market

Momentum

Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon

Capture



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 101

