3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
China Dominates the World Limestone Market
Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview
China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario
Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone
Production
Global Competitor Market Shares
Limestone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for
Limestone
Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook
for World Construction Industry
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in
Production Drives Limestone Consumption
Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain
Momentum
Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An
Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone
Common Applications of NPCC
Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market
Momentum
Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth
Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator
Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon
Capture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
