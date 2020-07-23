Temecula, CA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today Sector 5, Inc. (OTC: SFIV), www.sector-five.com, a fast-growing OEM provider of Chromebooks and computer equipment, announced their commitment to help close the digital divide among students of our great nation through a new “Our Hands” initiative. Initially focused in Los Angeles and New York, Sector 5 will work with public, private, charter, other learning institutions, and partnering organizations to speed the adoption of Chromebooks. Sector 5 will promote the development and distribution of high quality educational programming needs, and champion the benefits of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education.



Sector 5 recognizes the great stresses that our country and world are currently facing, but also recognizes the opportunities that such challenges offer to those that rise to the occasion. The use of technologies such as a Chromebook that apply apps / websites / services makes communicating with educators, experts, and volunteers through live video chat straightforward, and deepens the engagement of our youth. Digital classrooms, libraries of pre-recorded content, and STEAM learning can be further enhanced by new technology provided to our developing young. However, there is a systemic digital divide that must be overcome.

Remote learning will be continuing in Los Angeles County for at least the remainder of the year. On Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved a motion requesting Gov. Gavin Newsom provide more support such as computers for students particularly those with special needs, low-income, English learning, the homeless, and fostering youth. It is expected that resources will be distributed from the $5.3 billion in additional funding the state has allocated to deal with learning loss associated with school closures and to help bridge the digital divide.

In a prepared statement regarding the support request, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, representing 22 cities and 70 unincorporated communities in Los Angeles County, stated, “The communities experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases and unemployment due to extended closures are the same communities that are negatively impacted by distance learning.” She elaborated, “The closure of schools in L.A. County has severely impacted families and students and has further exacerbated the digital divide in our communities.”

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, representing more than 2 million Los Angeles County residents, added “We know that learning is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, so we must be attentive to the gaps in resources to serve the social, emotional and intellectual needs of every child.” Barger echoed this, stating “We must support students who are distance learning, with added consideration for those who are low-income, English learners, experiencing homelessness, foster youth, or special needs,” also stating “We need to make sure that we give all the tools necessary for these children to not miss getting a strong education.”

Sector 5 CEO Erick Kuvshinikov stated, “The ‘Our Hands’ initiative is a public/private sector commitment to the youth of our nation. It tells parents and educators that we are here to serve you, to advocate for you, and to provide you with the quality tools and resources needed to keep our country and the world moving forward, no matter what Mother Nature may throw at us. Chromebooks are safe, secure, easy-to-use, and affordable tools for education, and so much more. We strongly believe that reasonably priced Chromebooks, high quality educational resources, and valuable training materials should be available to everyone.”

Erick A Kuvshinikov

571-348-1005

contact@sector-five.com