49% from 2020 to 2025. Plastic packaging is becoming popular among consumers over other products as a plastic package is light in weight and is easier to handle. Similarly, even the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, owing to their lower cost of production.



- Moreover, the introduction of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) polymers are expanding the plastic bottling applications. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for PET bottles in the bottled and soft water markets.?

- There is a wide variety of innovative, cost-effective, sustainable packaging solutions emerging in the market, and plastic, as a product, is accepted globally. It has led to the leading players, like Amcor, introducing new plastic product formats to cater to the demand for bottles.?

- Manufacturers prefer PET over other plastic packaging products, as it has a minimum loss of raw material during the manufacturing process when compared to other plastic products. Its recyclability and the feature to add multiple colors and designs augment it to become a preferred choice. Refillable products have emerged with the rising consumer awareness for the environment and have acted in creating demand for the product.?

- Moreover, Colgate-Palmolive, a prominent consumer products company, based in New York, committed to 100% recyclability of packaging across all its product categories by 2025 and achieving a 25% recycled content currently from plastic packaging. L’Oréal, a cosmetics brand, is working toward ensuring that all its plastic packaging will be rechargeable, refillable, recyclable, or compostable, by 2025.

- With the COVID-19 outbreak affecting the market, countries, globally, seem to be shifting toward single-use plastics. Supply chains, additionally, are being strained to meet a surge in demand for single-use plastic packaging and medical supplies. Multiple governments, such as in India, the Tamil Nadu government suspended the ban on single-use plastic bottles and bags in retail trade in the wake of the COVID-19 disruption.



Key Market Trends

Beverages to Drive the Market Growth



- The market for plastic bottles in the beverage sector is anticipated to witness growth, owing to the never-ending demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages. The demand for bottled water is credited to consumers’ propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water, owing to the fear of diseases as an aftermath of drinking polluted tap water and the ease of portability and convenience provided by bottled water.?

- Further, in many developed and developing economies, people favor bottled water. Bottled water is sold in stores and places selling various drinks. For instance, the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) stated that Americans favor bottled water over other packaged beverages. Moreover, as per International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), they consumed 13.8 billion gallons of bottled water in 2018. Also, according to a new national survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of the IBWA, more than 9 in 10 Americans expect bottled water to be available wherever other drinks are sold.

- The market for plastic bottles is also anticipated to benefit from the alcoholic beverage sector. ? The gradual shift toward plastic bottles in the wine sector is observed was the recent past. For instance, as per EnVino, a plastic wine bottle venture in Burlingame, California, the containers weigh about one-eighth of a typical glass wine bottle and take up 20% less space, thus, enabling winemakers to save fuel by shipping 30% more wine per truck.? ?

- In February 2020, Amcor announced its latest custom designs at the Wine and Grape Symposium, North America. The company also announced a collaboration with Garçon Wines, a UK-based startup. Through this collaboration, Amcor plans to produce flat wine bottles made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic in the United States.?



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



- One of the main initiatives across multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region has generally been to cut down the usage of single-use plastic bottles and packaging. But, companies might likely resort to plastic packaging to combat the pandemic’s spread, putting the sustainability aspect away at this time.?

- The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in China is one of the world’s largest markets, primarily driven by its aging population. According to Pharmaceutical Technology, China’s pharma market’s size was forecasted to surge up to almost 574 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. Hence, there is a growth possibility for domestic players as they might experience an increase in demand for plastic bottles from these companies.

- The plastic bottles market in India is estimated to grow steadily, owing to the continually increasing consumption and industrial applications of plastic-made bottles. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the market demand for plastic bottles continues to expand in the country, with plastic export of USD 7.045 billion during the period of April 2019 - January 2020. Plastic projects are anticipated to increase across several products and sectors, including beverage, food and water, pharmaceutical, household sectors.?

- Japan has one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical businesses after the United States and is continuously concentrating on steady innovation and patented drugs. The Government of Japan is also contributing to this growth through deregulations for international companies to invest, thereby driving the country’s pharmaceutical market.?

- According to CPhI, Japan’s pharmaceutical market will resume growing significantly in 2019, connected to a range of factors, such as an anticipated 10% increase in solid dose formulations from 4.7% in 2018 and constant growth for generics across all drug classes. Recognizing these needs, local pharma companies will experience an increase in demand for plastic bottles, thus stressing the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape

The plastic bottles market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. Some of the recent development in the market are:

- February 2020 - Amcor PLC, in the multivitamin category, showcased the development and launch of the PET container that is made from 100% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin. The company created the new, clear bottle in two sizes, 100 cubic centimeters and 150 cubic centimeters, for Ritual, a health meets technology company that reimagined the multivitamin.

- October 2019 - Bericap GmbH & Co KG launched its new product tethered caps, where plastic closures must remain attached to the bottle during consumption. This innovative solution offers additional security to the customers and reduces the chemical wastes by complying with the new regulations of the EU.



