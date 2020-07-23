New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.8% share of the global Contact Lenses market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Contact Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Contact Lenses: Outlook
Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities
Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses
Wearer Base for Contact Lenses
Daily Disposables Gains Adoption
Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat
Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth
Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends
Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Contact Lenses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Contact Lens Technologies Offer Benefits Extending Beyond
Vision Correction
High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape
Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach
Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD
Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device
Usage
Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development
Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort
Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by
Material Design
Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses
Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues
Recycling of Contact Lenses: A New Trend
Market Restraints
Regulatory Standards
Distribution Dynamics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Contact Lenses Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Contact Lenses Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Other Materials (Material Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Other Materials (Material Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Other Materials (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Spherical (Design) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Spherical (Design) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Spherical (Design) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Multifocal (Design) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Multifocal (Design) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Multifocal (Design) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Designs (Design) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Designs (Design) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Designs (Design) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Corrective (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Corrective (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Corrective (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Therapeutic (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Therapeutic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Therapeutic (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Contact Lenses Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: Contact Lenses Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Contact Lenses Market in the United States by Design:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Contact Lenses Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Contact Lenses Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by
Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Contact Lenses Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Contact Lenses Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Contact Lenses Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Contact Lenses Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Contact Lenses: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Contact Lenses Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact
Lenses in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact
Lenses Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chinese Contact Lenses Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Contact Lenses Market by Design: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Contact Lenses in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Contact Lenses Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Contact Lenses Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Contact Lenses Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Contact Lenses Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Contact Lenses Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: European Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Contact Lenses Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: European Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 71: Contact Lenses Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Contact Lenses Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Contact Lenses Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Contact Lenses Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Contact Lenses Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: French Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by Material
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Contact Lenses Market in France by Design: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Contact Lenses Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Contact Lenses Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Contact Lenses Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: German Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Contact Lenses Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: German Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Contact Lenses Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Contact Lenses Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Contact Lenses Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact
Lenses Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Italian Contact Lenses Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Contact Lenses Market by Design: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Contact Lenses in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Contact Lenses Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Contact Lenses Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Contact Lenses: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Contact Lenses Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis
by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contact Lenses in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Contact Lenses Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 114: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by
Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Contact Lenses Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Contact Lenses Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Contact Lenses Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 122: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Contact Lenses Market in Russia by Design:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Contact Lenses Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Contact Lenses Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 134: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 137: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Contact Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Contact Lenses Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Contact Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific by Design:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Contact Lenses Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Australian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Contact Lenses Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Contact Lenses Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Contact Lenses Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Contact Lenses Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Contact Lenses Market in India: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 162: Indian Contact Lenses Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Indian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by
Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Contact Lenses Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Contact Lenses Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Contact Lenses Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Contact Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Contact Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 174: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Contact Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Contact Lenses Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contact Lenses:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share
Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Contact Lenses in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Contact Lenses Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 191: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Contact Lenses Market by Design:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Contact Lenses in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Contact Lenses Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Contact Lenses Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Argentinean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Contact Lenses Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027
Table 203: Contact Lenses Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Contact Lenses Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 206: Contact Lenses Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Contact Lenses Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Contact Lenses Market in Brazil by Design: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Contact Lenses Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Contact Lenses Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Contact Lenses Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Mexican Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 218: Contact Lenses Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Contact Lenses Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by
Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Contact Lenses Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Contact Lenses Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 227: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to
2027
Table 230: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Latin America by
Design: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 234: Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Contact Lenses Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 236: Contact Lenses Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Contact Lenses Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million
by Material Type: 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: