New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.8% share of the global Contact Lenses market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Contact Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcon, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

CooperVision, Inc.

Envoyvision Co., Ltd.

Interojo

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Menicon Co., Ltd.

SEED Co., Ltd.

St. Shine Optical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Contact Lenses: Outlook

Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities

Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses

Wearer Base for Contact Lenses

Daily Disposables Gains Adoption

Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat

Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth

Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends

Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contact Lenses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Contact Lens Technologies Offer Benefits Extending Beyond

Vision Correction

High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD

Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device

Usage

Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development

Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort

Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by

Material Design

Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses

Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues

Recycling of Contact Lenses: A New Trend

Market Restraints

Regulatory Standards

Distribution Dynamics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Contact Lenses Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Contact Lenses Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Other Materials (Material Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Materials (Material Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Other Materials (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Spherical (Design) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Spherical (Design) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Spherical (Design) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Multifocal (Design) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Multifocal (Design) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Multifocal (Design) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Designs (Design) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Designs (Design) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Designs (Design) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Corrective (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Corrective (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Corrective (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Therapeutic (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Therapeutic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Therapeutic (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Contact Lenses Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: Contact Lenses Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Contact Lenses Market in the United States by Design:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Contact Lenses Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Contact Lenses Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Shares in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by

Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Contact Lenses Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Contact Lenses Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Contact Lenses Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Contact Lenses Market Share in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Contact Lenses: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Contact Lenses Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact

Lenses in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact

Lenses Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chinese Contact Lenses Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Contact Lenses Market by Design: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Contact Lenses in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Contact Lenses Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Contact Lenses Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Contact Lenses Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Contact Lenses Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Contact Lenses Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Contact Lenses Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: European Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027



Table 71: Contact Lenses Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Contact Lenses Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Contact Lenses Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Contact Lenses Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Contact Lenses Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: French Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by Material

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Contact Lenses Market in France by Design: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Contact Lenses Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Contact Lenses Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Contact Lenses Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: German Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Contact Lenses Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: German Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Contact Lenses Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Contact Lenses Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Contact Lenses Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact

Lenses Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Italian Contact Lenses Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Contact Lenses Market by Design: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Contact Lenses in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Contact Lenses Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Contact Lenses Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Contact Lenses: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Contact Lenses Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis

by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Contact Lenses in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 113: Contact Lenses Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Shares in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by

Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Contact Lenses Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Contact Lenses Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Contact Lenses Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 122: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Contact Lenses Market in Russia by Design:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Contact Lenses Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Contact Lenses Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027



Table 134: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Contact Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Contact Lenses Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Contact Lenses Market in Asia-Pacific by Design:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Contact Lenses Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Australian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Contact Lenses Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Contact Lenses Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Contact Lenses Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Contact Lenses Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 161: Contact Lenses Market in India: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Contact Lenses Market Shares in Percentages

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Indian Contact Lenses Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Contact Lenses Historic Market Review by

Design in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Contact Lenses Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Design for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Contact Lenses Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Contact Lenses Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Contact Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Contact Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 174: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Contact Lenses Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Contact Lenses Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contact Lenses:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market Share

Analysis by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Contact Lenses in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Contact Lenses Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Contact Lenses Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 191: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Design for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Contact Lenses Market by Design:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Contact Lenses in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Contact Lenses Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Contact Lenses Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Argentinean Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Contact Lenses Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Design: 2020-2027



Table 203: Contact Lenses Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Design: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Contact Lenses Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Contact Lenses Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Contact Lenses Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Contact Lenses Market in Brazil by Design: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Contact Lenses Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Contact Lenses Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Contact Lenses Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Contact Lenses Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Mexican Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 218: Contact Lenses Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Contact Lenses Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Design for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Contact Lenses Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Design: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown by

Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Contact Lenses Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Contact Lenses Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Contact Lenses Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 227: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Design: 2020 to

2027



Table 230: Contact Lenses Market in Rest of Latin America by

Design: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Design: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Contact Lenses Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Contact Lenses Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Contact Lenses Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 236: Contact Lenses Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Contact Lenses Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Contact Lenses Market in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900842/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001