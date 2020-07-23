Washington, D.C. , July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third presidential cycle, DemList, the country's most comprehensive free resource for up-to-date information on events surrounding the Democratic Party, the Presidential and Democratic Convention, is pleased to announce the launch of the DemList 2020 Democratic Convention Calendar.

DemList also publishes the DemDaily political column, dedicated to educating, informing and engaging Democrats and allies. The column is followed by Party, public and elected officials, progressives, labor, lobbyists, donors, media, celebrities, activists and voters in every state, DC, the territories and by Democrats abroad in over 50 countries.

Founded and Published by longtime Democratic Political Consultant Kimberly Scott, the quadrennial calendar grew out of an informal calendar of events Scott produced for clients at the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver, Colorado. "The List" went viral and quickly became the 'go-to' source for Democratic Party insiders.

In 2012, the formally-branded "DemList" Convention Calendar reprised its role and served as the Party-recommended resource for the Democratic Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina -- as profiled in the LA Times, Politico, National Journal, Huffington Post, The Pittsburg-Post Gazette, Charlotte Observer and other publications, blogs and media outlets nationwide.

The DemList Convention calendar was again the source for the 2016 Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with more than 500 events posted.

"Democratic success at the polls is people-driven, and providing a free, informative, effective platform for connecting people to the resources, issues and players goes to the heart of DemList's mission," said Scott.

For the already historic 2020 Democratic Convention, anchored in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, DemList is opening up the calendar to state and national trainings, webinars and meetings leading up to, as well as during, the August 17-20 convention.

"We look at this as a exceptional opportunity for state parties and allied organizations, companies, unions and others in the states and nationally to host a virtual event and promote, for free, their brand or cause in a way they wouldn't have been able to do in Milwaukee."

Scott said most people are now just finalizing plans and expects most virtual events to go up in the next two weeks. In the interim, DemList is working with the Democratic party and convention officials to provide the most current updates as they become available.

DemList is proud to serve as the only central hub for all information regarding the country's first virtual political convention. Contact us for sponsorship and advertising opportunities on the calendar.

