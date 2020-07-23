Strong success of the issuance of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) due 2025

Bezons, July 23rd, 2020 - Worldline (the “Company”) (Euronext Paris: FR0011981968), the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry has successfully placed today bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (“OCEANE”) due July 30, 2025 (the “Bonds”) for a nominal amount of approximately €600 million being offered to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) only in accordance with Article L. 411-2-1° of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier) (the “Offering”).

Following strong investor demand, the initial amount of €500 million has been increased to approximately €600 million.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the pre-financing of the contemplated acquisition of Ingenico Group S.A. and/or for general corporate purposes.

Eric Heurtaux, Group Chief Financial Officer, said:

“We are pleased to announce the success of a convertible bond issuance of 600 million euros on very favorable terms, with both a negative yield and a high conversion premium for this maturity. It confirms the attractiveness of Worldline and secures excellent conditions for the pre-financing of the Ingenico acquisition. This issuance complements the bonds issued for 1 billion euros on June 30th and represents one more step towards the finalization of the Ingenico financing.”

The nominal value of the Bonds has been set at €119.44, corresponding to a premium of 57.50% above Worldline’s reference share price1 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”).

The Bonds will not bear interest (zero-coupon) and will be issued at price of €126.96, i.e. 106.30% of their nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield-to-maturity of (1.22)%.

The settlement-delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on July 30, 2020 (the “Issue Date”).

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on July 30, 2025 (the “Maturity Date”) (or on the following business day if this date is not a business day).





The Bonds may be redeemed prior to maturity at the discretion of the Company, under certain conditions. In particular, the Bonds may be fully redeemed earlier at par, at the Company’s option at any time from July 30, 2023 until the maturity date of the Bonds, subject to giving at least 30 (but not more than 60) calendar days’ prior notice, if the arithmetic average, calculated over a period of 10 consecutive trading days chosen by the Company from among the 20 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the daily products of the Company’s volume weighted average price on Euronext Paris on each trading day within the relevant period and the applicable conversion/exchange ratio on each such trading day exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds.

Upon a Change of Control of the Company or a Delisting of the shares of the Company (as these terms are defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), all bondholders will have an option to request the redemption of their Bonds before the Maturity Date at their nominal amount.

Application will be made for the listing of the Bonds on Euronext AccessTM (the open market of Euronext Paris) to occur within 30 days from the Issue Date.

Conversion/Exchange Right

Bondholders will be granted a conversion/exchange right of the Bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company which they may exercise at any time from the Issue Date and until 5.00 p.m. (Paris time) on the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the Maturity Date or the relevant early redemption date.

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at one share per Bond subject to standard adjustments in certain cases. Upon exercise of their conversion/exchange right, bondholders will receive at the option of the Company new and/or existing Company’s shares carrying in all cases all rights attached to existing shares as from the date of delivery.

Lock-up undertaking from the Company

In the context of the Offering, the Company agreed to a lock-up undertaking for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms of the Bonds and ending 90 days after the Issue Date, subject to the potential issuance of shares in the context of the contemplated acquisition of Ingenico, waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators, certain customary exceptions and the issuance of shares or equity securities in the context of other M&A transactions, but provided that the lock-up is picked-up by the owner of such newly issued shares or equity securities.

Dilution

As a result of the Offering, the issue of the Bonds in an aggregate amount of 599,999,912.48 euros represented by 5,023,442 Bonds each with a nominal value of €119.44, would lead to a dilution of approximately 2.75% of the outstanding share capital, should the Company decide to exclusively deliver new shares upon conversion.





Legal framework of the Offering and placement

The Offering has been conducted pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company’s combined general meeting held on June 9, 2020 (39th resolution) and has been offered to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) only, in compliance with Article L. 411-2-1° of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier), by way of an accelerated bookbuilt placement to institutional investors only, in France and outside of France (excluding in particular the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan).

Existing shareholders of the Company shall have no preferential subscription rights (nor priority subscription period) in connection with the issuance of the Bonds or the underlying new shares of the Company issued upon conversion.

Available information

The Offering and the admission to trading on Euronext AccessTM are not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the “AMF”). Detailed information on Worldline, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company’s universal registration document (document d’enregistrement universel) filed by the Company with the AMF on April 29, 2020 under no D.20-0411, together with H1 2020 results, the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, on Worldline’s website ( www.worldline.com ).

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline’s core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline’s activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of 2.4 billion euros. worldline.com .

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible and support social transformation.





1 The reference share price is equal to the volume-weighted average price of Worldline shares recorded on Euronext Paris from the launch of the Offering today until the determination of the final terms (pricing) of the Bonds on the same day, i.e. €75.8343.





