Many new laboratory filtrations have been introduced as the result of both research and fundamental pathogenesis of diseases and the development of new methods in themselves.



In clinical laboratories, cost savings have been frequently realized by the consolidation of laboratory sections, with the establishment of central core laboratories. Additionally, laboratory professionals are trained to concentrate on the technical performance and on the achievement and maintenance of the highest quality test results generated in laboratories. Therefore, the rising usage of filtration techniques in clinical laboratories is spurring market growth.



Key Market Trends

Microfiltration is Expected to Hold a Largest Share of the Market Studied during the Forecast Period



- Microfiltration dominated the global laboratory filtration market, as it is widely used for cold sterilization of API and enzymes and also for the separation of solid-liquid phases in various industries.

- Chemical resistance and high thermal stability are the main factors for increasing the adoption of microfiltration in the market studied. Microfiltration enables high separation facility and does not require additional solvents that provide easy operation and implementation of the technique.

- In 2019, according to the study of Micromachines, the HIV virus was successfully separated through tangential microfiltration in a continuous flow fashion. Thus, it is expected to boost the demand for laboratory microfiltration in the market studied.



North America holds the Largest Market Share of the Laboratory Filtration Market



- North America dominates the market studied, due to the presence of key filtration product manufacturers, the establishment of well-developed laboratories, and the increasing government funding for the basic research.

- Furthermore, the United States is the leader in pharmaceutical-related R&D. According to the statistics of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the US-based companies conducted over half the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals.

- The presence of R&D bases of major pharmaceutical and biotech companies and prominent research and academic institutes, which are the key consumers of filtration products, is making North America the largest market for laboratory filtration products.



Competitive Landscape

The laboratory filtration market competition is set to intensify, as several key players are focusing on the expansion of their laboratory filtration portfolio, through acquisition and collaboration with companies. The market studied is expected to open up several opportunities for new players, as well as currently established market leaders.



