2 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Cotton, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.9% CAGR to reach 34.8 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Spun Yarn market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Spun Yarn market in the U.S. is estimated at 14.2 Million Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 11.7 Million Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.7 Million Tons by the year 2027.
Cellulosic Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020
In the global Cellulosic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.8 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.1 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture
Recent Market Activity
The Textured Yarn Market
Yarn Manufacturing Procedure
Texturizing Process for Synthetic Yarn
Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) & Spin Drawn Yarn (SDY)
Composite Cut Resistant Yarn
TQM System: Essential for Yarn Producers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Spun Yarn Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aditya Birla Group (India)
Grasim Industries Limited (India)
Jaya Shree Textiles (India)
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Marzotto SpA (Italy)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia (Indonesia)
Reliance Industries Ltd. (India)
Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. (China)
Sinterama SpA (Italy)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Thai Polyester Company Limited (Thailand)
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
Unifi Inc. (USA)
Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Domination of Spun Yarn Continues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Spun Yarn Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Spun Yarn Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Spun Yarn Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cotton (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cotton (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cotton (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyester (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyester (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyester (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cellulosic (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cellulosic (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cellulosic (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Acrylic/Modacrylic (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Tons:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Acrylic/Modacrylic (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Acrylic/Modacrylic (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Wool (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Wool (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Wool (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Spun Yarn Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Spun Yarn Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Spun Yarn Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Spun Yarn Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
Table 24: Spun Yarn Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Spun Yarn: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Spun Yarn Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in China in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Spun Yarn Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Spun Yarn Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Spun Yarn Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Spun Yarn Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 35: Spun Yarn Market in Europe in Thousand Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Spun Yarn Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Spun Yarn Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Spun Yarn Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Spun Yarn: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Spun Yarn Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Spun Yarn Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
Table 51: Spun Yarn Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Spun Yarn Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Spun Yarn Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Spun Yarn Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Spun Yarn Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Spun Yarn Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Spun Yarn Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
Table 69: Spun Yarn Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Spun Yarn Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Spun Yarn Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spun Yarn: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Spun Yarn Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027
Table 77: Spun Yarn Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Spun Yarn Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 83: Spun Yarn Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Spun Yarn Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Spun Yarn Historic Market Scenario in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Spun Yarn Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Spun Yarn Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Spun Yarn Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Spun Yarn Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Spun Yarn Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Spun Yarn Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Spun Yarn Historic Market by Product
Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
Table 99: Spun Yarn Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Spun Yarn: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Spun Yarn Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Spun Yarn Market in Israel in Thousand Tons by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Spun Yarn Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Spun Yarn Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Spun Yarn Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Spun Yarn Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spun Yarn Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
