Cypher's President, Todd Burns, along with Scott Merritt, Production Manager, Alec Pawlow, Assistant Production Manager, and Eric Bachynski, CET, posing in front of one of two 40' conatiners of Dust Stop being donated to Pond Inlet.

POND INLET, Nunavut, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation (“Baffinland” or the “Company”), Nunavut Sealink & Supply Inc. (NSSI), and Cypher Environmental Ltd. have partnered up to donate their time and resources to support the Hamlet of Pond Inlet conduct a dust suppression project aimed at significantly reducing dust from town roads in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.



As a result of its contract for services with Baffinland, Cypher Environmental has partnered with Baffinland and NSSI to deliver and supervise the application of its Dust Stop product in Pond Inlet, at no cost to the community. The dust suppressant known as Dust Stop helps control the amount of dust generated from vehicles driving on town roads. The use of Dust Stop can result in an over 90% reduction in airborne dust generated from roads. This project aims to do just that, and to help provide for a safer and healthier community.

NSSI will be delivering Dust Stop to Pond Inlet to begin the project in 2020. The Hamlet of Pond Inlet will work with Cypher Environmental to apply the product and monitor effectiveness on Hamlet roads.

“The Hamlet of Pond Inlet is looking forward to this project. It is important to Mittimatalingmiut that the Hamlet takes steps to reduce the amount of dust from our roads. We want to thank Baffinland, Cypher and NSSI for recognizing the need for this and working with us to find a solution. I strongly believe that this new endeavour will greatly benefit our community,” said His Worship Joshua Arreak, Mayor of Pond Inlet.

For media inquiries:

Salima Virani

Interim Communications Lead Baffinland Iron Mines

T: (365) 292-3848

salima.virani@baffinland.com

About Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation

Jointly owned by Nunavut Iron Ore and ArcelorMittal, Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation operates a high-grade iron ore mine located on Baffin Island, Nunavut. Our mine produces the highest grade of direct shipping iron ore in the world. Baffinland has applied for permits to increase annual shipments. Baffinland is committed to operating the Mary River Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner that benefits all stakeholders. Learn more at baffinland.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Cypher Environmental

Cypher is a 100% Canadian privately owned corporation based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company focuses on providing environmentally friendly solutions to several common environmental issues prevalent today, mainly focussed on road stabilization and dust emissions and has distributors and successfully completed projects in over 40 countries worldwide. Cypher’s new philosophy on ESG (Environmental Social Governance) allows for substantial donations to be made in the communities in which their products are being applied and is thrilled to be a part of this joint project with Baffinland, NSSI and Pond Inlet. Learn more about their environmentally friendly products at cypherenvironmental.com , and follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20390dea-a8e0-4c5f-b364-98d33fd79274



