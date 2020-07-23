New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Walnut Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900686/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.Black Walnuts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$522 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the English Walnuts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 93.1% share of the global Walnut market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Walnut market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 464-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900686/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Walnut Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Walnut Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Walnut Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Walnut Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Black Walnuts (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Black Walnuts (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Black Walnuts (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: English Walnuts (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: English Walnuts (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: English Walnuts (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Raw (Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Raw (Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Raw (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Processed (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Processed (Form) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Processed (Form) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Inshell (Category) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Inshell (Category) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Inshell (Category) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Shelled (Category) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Shelled (Category) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Shelled (Category) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Household (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Household (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Household (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Walnut Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Walnut Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Walnut Market in the United States by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Walnut Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Walnut Market in the United States by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Walnut Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Walnut Market in the United States by Category:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Walnut Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Walnut Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Walnut Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Walnut Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Walnut Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Walnut Historic Market Review by Form in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Walnut Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Category: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Walnut Historic Market Review by Category in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Walnut Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Walnut Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Walnut Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Walnut: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Walnut Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Walnut: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Walnut Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Walnut: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Walnut Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Walnut in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Walnut Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 63: Walnut Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Walnut Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Walnut Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Walnut Market by Category: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: Walnut Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Walnut Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Walnut Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Walnut Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Walnut Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Walnut Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Walnut Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 83: Walnut Market in Europe in US$ Million by Form:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 86: Walnut Market in Europe in US$ Million by Category:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Walnut Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Walnut Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Walnut Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
by Product Type: 2012-201
Table 94: Walnut Market in France by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Form: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Walnut Market in France by Category: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Category: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Walnut Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: French Walnut Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Walnut Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Walnut Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: German Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Walnut Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Walnut Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: German Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 111: German Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Walnut Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Walnut Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Walnut Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 115: Italian Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Walnut Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Italian Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Walnut Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Italian Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Walnut Market by Category: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Italian Demand for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 125: Walnut Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Walnut: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Walnut Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: United Kingdom Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Walnut: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Walnut Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: United Kingdom Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Walnut: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Walnut Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: United Kingdom Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: United Kingdom Walnut Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Walnut Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 139: Spanish Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Spanish Walnut Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 141: Walnut Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Spanish Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Spanish Walnut Historic Market Review by Form in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 144: Walnut Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Spanish Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Category: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Spanish Walnut Historic Market Review by Category in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 147: Walnut Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Spanish Walnut Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Walnut Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 150: Spanish Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 151: Russian Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Walnut Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 153: Russian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Russian Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Walnut Market in Russia by Form: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Russian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Russian Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Walnut Market in Russia by Category: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Russian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Russian Walnut Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Walnut Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Walnut Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 163: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 164: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 167: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 170: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Europe Walnut Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 173: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific by Category: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Walnut Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 190: Walnut Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Australian Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Australian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Walnut Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Australian Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 195: Australian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Walnut Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Australian Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 198: Australian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Walnut Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Australian Walnut Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Walnut Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 202: Indian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Indian Walnut Historic Market Review by Product Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 204: Walnut Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Indian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Indian Walnut Historic Market Review by Form in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 207: Walnut Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Indian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Category: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Indian Walnut Historic Market Review by Category in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 210: Walnut Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Indian Walnut Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Walnut Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 213: Indian Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 214: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 219: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 222: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 226: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Walnut: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Walnut Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Walnut: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 230: Walnut Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Walnut: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Walnut Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 237: Walnut Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Latin American Walnut Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 239: Walnut Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 240: Latin American Walnut Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: Latin American Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 243: Latin American Walnut Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: Latin American Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 246: Latin American Walnut Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: Latin American Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019
Table 249: Latin American Walnut Market by Category: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: Latin American Demand for Walnut in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Walnut Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 252: Latin American Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 253: Argentinean Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 254: Walnut Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Argentinean Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 257: Walnut Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Form:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Argentinean Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027
Table 260: Walnut Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Breakdown by
Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Argentinean Walnut Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 263: Walnut Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 264: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 265: Walnut Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Brazilian Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 267: Brazilian Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900686/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: