8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.Black Walnuts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$522 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the English Walnuts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 93.1% share of the global Walnut market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Walnut market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 464-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpine Pacific Nut Co.

Andersen & Sons Shelling Inc.

Borges India Private Limited

California Walnut Company, Inc.

Crain Walnut Shelling Inc.

Empire Nut Company, LLC

GoldRiver Orchards, Inc.

Grimo Nut Nursery

Grower Direct Nut Co., Inc.

Guerra Nut Shelling Company

Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc.

Kashmir Walnut Group

Mariani Nut Company

Mid Valley Nut

Morada Produce Company L.P.

Pepinoix

Plantabul Ltd.

Poindexter Nut Company

Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers LLC.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.

Webster Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900686/?utm_source=GNW



