1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Capillary Flow Underfill, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$37.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the No Flow Underfill segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Underfill Dispensers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Underfill Dispensers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Molded Underfill Segment Corners a 24.1% Share in 2020

In the global Molded Underfill segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Essemtec AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

ITW Dynatec

ITW EAE

Master Bond, Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Newport Corporation

NORDSON Corporation

Shenzhen STIHOM Machine Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

Zmation Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Underfill Dispenser Market: Prelude

Competition

Global Underfill Dispenser Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Underfill Dispenser Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Fears of IC Packaging Market Slowdown due to US-China

Trade Tensions, Sustained Growth in Advanced Packaging to Fuel

Demand for Underfill Dispensers

Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market: Breakdown of

Revenues by Platform for 2019 and 2023

Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities

for the Underfill Dispensers Market

Global Semiconductor Industry Sales Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2019

Growing Sales of Smart Handheld Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Stable Sales of Smartphones: An Opportunity Indicator

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Increasing Adoption Wearable Electronics in Various Industries

Augurs Well for Underfill Dispensing Market

Global Wearable Devices Market: Annual Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Next Generation of Multi-functional Dispensing Enable

Semiconductor Back-end Packaging

Underfill Encapsulants: Important Role in Improving Reliability

of Flip Chip Assemblies

Stages for Underfill Dispensing in Advanced Package Application

Significant Changes in Application of Underfill

Addressing the Challenges of Jet-Dispensing Underfill in Chip-

On-Wafer (COW) Process

High-Throughput Underfill Dispensing in Chip-On-Wafer Packaging

Large-Volume Underfill Processes Requires Better Maintenance

and Reliability

Flip Chip: The Most Popular IC Packaging Technology Fuels Need

for Underfill Dispensing

Technology Advancements Enable Faster Underfill of Flip Chips

Jet Dispensers for Underfill Applications in Medical Device

Assembly

Jetting Evolves As a Key Means of Underfill Dispensing in Light

Emitting Diode (LED) Products

Jetting Technology Reduces Substrate Area for Underfill for

High Density SiP Manufacturing and Consumer Electronic Devices

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Underfill

Underfill Dispensing

Jet Dispensing

Capillary Underfill Dispensing

PCD Dispensing for Underfill



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

