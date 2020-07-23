Distributing Over 1,700 Judges Kits (75+ Lbs of Cannabis Products) To Consumers Across Colorado through Partnership with The Green Solution

DENVER, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis, and creators of the world’s first and largest cannabis judging competition, the Cannabis Cup, announced today it has returned to Colorado to bring the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition to consumers across the state, providing the public with the opportunity to judge the coveted Cannabis Cup safely from the comfort of their own home.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world’s foremost cannabis festival, originally founded in 1988 in Amsterdam. While most Cannabis Cup events were set up as two or three-day festivals, given the threat of COVID-19 High Times has created the new People’s Choice Edition as an extension of the brand, which for the first time ever will allow consumers to judge the most renowned cannabis competition in the world safely from their own homes. This allows consumers in Colorado the unprecedented opportunity to try 28 different strains in a one ounce box, and judge them against each other in order to award the state’s best, as determined by the state’s consumers.

Consumers interested in judging the first ever People’s Choice Cannabis Cup are encouraged to visit cannabiscup.com/register to RSVP for one of the judge’s slots. Categories include Flower (Sativa, Hybrid or Indica), Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Vape Pens, Topicals/Tinctures/Capsules, and Edibles.

The brand will partner with vertically integrated Colorado cannabis operator The Green Solution, which has a chain of 21 licensed dispensaries across the state. Intaking over 75 lbs of cannabis flower and other products across two locations in 4 days, the chain's tradition of providing the best variety of premium products at the best possible price for consumers across the state continues as the teams work to intake the best product in CO, and get them into the people’s hands.

About High Times:

For more than 45 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summit, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals and providing content for its millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.

About The Green Solution

Since its inception in 2010 as one of the first cannabis companies in Colorado, The Green Solution (TGS) has grown exponentially into one of the top vertically integrated cannabis operators in Colorado. Voted “Best Bargain Dispensary” in Westword’s 2020 Best of Denver poll, the family-founded and operated business is built on a foundation of customer service, education, innovation, product excellence, regulatory compliance and supply chain innovation. TGS has remained an industry leader through proprietary technology and innovation, as well was through continually introducing new verticals, including a family of cannabis brands. Continued advancements across the marijuana supply chain and into enterprise technologies keep the company primed for growth. Today, TGS’ infrastructure is designed to accommodate dispensary operations at a global scale. Learn more about TGS at www.MyGreenSolution.com or download the (GREEN) Lifestyle App, a quick, convenient rewards and loyalty app developed exclusively by TGS. Follow TGS on Facebook, on Twitter and Instagram.

