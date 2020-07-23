New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allovate Therapeutics , a New York-based biotechnology company, announced today that it has extended its free Allerdent® program. Allerdent® is a specialized, fully-functional toothpaste which allows people to self-administer allergy immunotherapy at home by simply brushing their teeth, instead of going into the doctor’s office for weekly shots. This program was launched in May 2020 to provide Allerdent® without charge to allergy professionals facing difficulties bringing a high volume of patients into their office because of new safety requirements and patient apprehension during the pandemic.

“As we witness the continuing, and in some cases increasing, impact of COVID-19, we are proud to extend our program providing free Allerdent® to physicians,” said Robert Pomrenke, CEO, Allovate. “Upon request, we are making free supplies of our Allerdent® product available for physicians who can provide treatment to patients unable to travel to their offices.”

A survey conducted April 28, 2020 by Advanced Data Management (ADM) on behalf of Allovate found that 95% of physicians who responded (including allergists, otolaryngologists, and other physicians who treat patients with allergies) were having difficulty providing treatment to their patients suffering from respiratory allergies.

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) is administered by the user from home using the proprietary Allerdent® platform, which is formulated to incorporate and stabilize immunotherapeutic agents. OMIT delivers biologically active compounds to the areas lining the oral cavity that have the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization.

Allerdent® can be personalized by physicians for respiratory allergy sufferers, mixing the base paste from a kit with any combination of the allergens which are the underlying cause of the problem. The final toothpaste can be easily and conveniently used at home as part of the everyday tooth-brushing routine.

“We continue to witness the increasing challenge faced by physicians trying to help their allergic patients achieve long term relief with immunotherapy,” said William Reisacher, MD, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology and the Director of Allergy Services at Weill Cornell Medical College/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “COVID-19 has limited the ability of many patients to continue their allergy shots. Limited ability to travel and limited financial resources for office visits and co-pays all play a role.”

Under this special program, physicians can visit this website to request samples of Allerdent® for a limited time during this pandemic crisis. Any patient who would be adversely impacted by a discontinuation period in their subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT aka allergy shots) is eligible.





About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT)

Respiratory allergies affect at least 60 million people in the United States, resulting in 11.1 million visits to the doctor in 2010. 100 million Europeans suffer from allergic rhinitis and 70 million suffer from asthma. Symptomatic treatment, at a global cost of over $25 billion yearly, keeps symptoms at bay temporarily but does not offer a long-term solution. Allergen-specific immunotherapy is the only treatment method that targets the root cause of allergies, consistently exposing the allergy sufferer's immune system to sufficient amounts of allergenic proteins to desensitize them to allergens over time. Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a proprietary, specially formulated toothpaste to incorporate and stabilize allergenic proteins that are administered while users brush their teeth. OMIT simplifies long-term daily adherence to immunotherapy for patients, while delivering key agents to broad areas of the oral cavity, including those with the highest density of the immune cells responsible for effecting immunotherapy.

About Allovate Therapeutics

Allovate Therapeutics is a New York-based biotechnology company founded in 2012 with the goal of improving allergy treatment for all patients. Allovate’s mission is dedicated to improving the delivery of medical therapy. Allovate’s lead product, Allerdent®, is designed to deliver proteins, such as immunotherapeutic agents, to the immune system while the user brushes their teeth. Allovate’s licensee, Intrommune Therapeutics, is exploring allergy immunotherapy for life-threatening food allergies.

For more information, please visit www.allovate.com .



About ADM

Advanced Data Management LLC (ADM) is a privately held market research and sales support firm focusing on healthcare. ADM regularly surveys and conducts market research studies for clients including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, healthcare IT (including EHR, mobile health, and venture investment in healthcare IT). We regularly survey thousands of physicians currently practicing in the United States from our registered proprietary database of 520,000+ U.S. based physicians. www.adm-health.com .





