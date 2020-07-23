New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Agrochemicals Market - Growth, Forecasts and Trends (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934725/?utm_source=GNW

The food safety issues and the need for sustainable agriculture drive the biological segment of the market studied. The two main crops driving growth in the region are soybeans and corn. Brazil’s emergence as an agricultural superpower has been spurred by the increased use of mechanized agriculture. The non-crop based application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment than crop-based. The Brazilian national health surveillance agency, Anvisa, issued a resolution in December 2017, to amend the ban on the herbicide, paraquat. The residual toxicity and health hazards of toxic chemicals are creating an alarming situation in the South American agrochemical industry. Bayer Crop Science is a key player in South America and accounts for the majority of the market share in the South America agrochemicals market. Yara International, Syngenta, BASF, FMC, and Nufarm are some of the other key players in the market.



Key Market Trends

Growth of The Agriculture Sector



In recent years, insects, pests, and plant-parasitic nematodes became immensely resistant against agrochemicals like the crop protection chemicals. Brazil and Argentina are the world’s two fastest-growing agrochemical markets. Organic farming in the region is increasing year-after-year and Argentina holds the major share in the market followed by Uruguay and Brazil. An important part of agriculture in Argentina is organized in a vertically-integrated system and organic farming is found throughout the country. The International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) America Latina is playing a vital role in sustainable agriculture and food security initiatives in South America. With the increased organic farmland, demand for biological chemicals is also expected to increase in the region. Despite its limited target pest specificity, it offers many opportunities for industries to boost sustainable agriculture for a healthier future. Each microbial pesticide is unique, not only in an organism or active ingredient but also with the host, the environment in which it is being applied, and the economics of production and control. The main crops driving growth in these countries are soybeans and corn. Finding sustainable ways to feed the rapidly increasing population while satisfying the evolving and diverse dietary needs of the growing middle class is an opportunity that can be utilized by South America. Therefore, the provision of agrochemicals plays an important role in the region.



Brazil Dominates the Market



Brazil is one of the fastest-growing economies and the largest crop protection markets in the world. The rapid growth of the crop protection market in the country can be attributed to an increase in the export demand for corn and soybeans has increased the acreage of these crops, thus increasing the use of crop protection products. Due to the increased attack of Asian Rust in Brazil, fungicides constituted the most sold products in 2016. Due to the illegal trade of insecticides, the category witnessed a drop in sales in 2016 as compared to the previous year. Brazil also imports agrochemicals from across the globe in which China is the top-most exporter of agrochemicals in Brazil. China is followed by the United States, India, Argentina, etc.



Key players occupy the majority of the Brazilian agrochemical market with Syngenta leading the sales of agrochemicals in Brazil. Bayer and BASF occupy the second and third positions. Syngenta’s Viptera led to an increase in its participation in the market for the protection of corn in Brazil. An increase in domestic food consumption by the expanding population increases produced crops and the associated inputs. Increase in the adoption of high-value seed technology and the related seed protectant products purchased as insurance policies.



Competitive Landscape

New product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships are the major strategies adopted by these leading companies in the market. These companies are also focusing on making an investment in innovations, collaborations, and expansions, in order to increase their market share. The agrochemicals market is fragmented, with key players being Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, Yara Brasil SA, BASF SE, and Nufarm. In 2017, Dow and DuPont merger was successfully completed. The merger of both companies is the biggest strength as of now as well as a great opportunity for the future. The combined capabilities and highly productive innovation engine will enable the company to bring a broader suite of products to the market faster. Such activities are likely to bring consolidation in the market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001