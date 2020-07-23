New York, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Research Report by Technology, by Hardware, by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05913256/?utm_source=GNW



On the basis of Technology, the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is studied across Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.



On the basis of Hardware, the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is studied across Memory, Network, and Processor.



On the basis of Industry, the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is studied across Agriculture, Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Human Resources, Law, Manufacturing, Marketing, Retail, and Security. The Agriculture further studied across Agricultural Robots, Drone Analytics, Livestock Monitoring, and Precision Farming. The Automotive further studied across Autonomous Driving, Human–Machine Interface, and Semiautonomous Driving. The Fintech further studied across Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavior Analytics, and Virtual Assistant. The Healthcare further studied across Drug Discovery, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Patient Data & Risk Analysis, Precision Medicine, Research, Virtual Assistant, and Wearables. The Human Resources further studied across Applicant Tracking & Assessment, Employee Engagement, Personalized Learning and Development, Resume Analysis, Scheduling Group Meetings and Interviews, Sentiment Analysis, and Virtual Assistant. The Law further studied across Case Prediction, Compliance, Contract Analysis, Ediscovery, and Legal Research. The Manufacturing further studied across Field Services, Material Movement, Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection, Production Planning, Quality Control, and Reclamation. The Marketing further studied across Analytics Platform, Content Curation, Dynamic Pricing, Sales & Marketing Automation, Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, and Virtual Assistant. The Retail further studied across Customer Relationship Management, Payment Services Management, Price Optimization, Product Recommendation and Planning, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Virtual Assistant, and Visual Search. The Security further studied across Antivirus or Antimalware, Data Loss Prevention, Encryption, Identity and Access Management, Intrusion Detection or Prevention Systems, Risk and Compliance Management, and Unified Threat Management.



On the basis of Geography, the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market including 11.1.2 Intel, 11.1.3 Xilinx, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Fujitsu Ltd., General Vision, Google LLC, Graphcore, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market?

