SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the financial markets close on Thursday August 6, 2020.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday August 6, 2020. To access the call, please dial 877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13706176. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Opiant’s website at http://ir.opiant.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Thursday August 6 @ 4:30 pm ET

Domestic: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13706176 Webcast: http://ir.opiant.com/

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ben Atkins

VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

batkins@opiant.com

(310) 589-5410

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576